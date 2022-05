Day two of the ACC Outdoor Championships saw new personal bests set in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, 100m hurdles and the 100m. Highlighting the night, Annie Boos placed third in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, shattering her previous personal best, 10:08.52, in the process. With her 9:56.28 run, Boos scored six points for the Orange. Teammate Justus Holden-Betts placed 15th in the steeple, setting a new season best with her 10:38.5 9 run.

