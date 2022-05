The 12th annual Montana Brews and BBQs event is almost here! The event is held outside around the lake at Metra Park on Saturday, July 16. The event is put on by the Hedin’s from Rimrock Promotions, the same people who put on the famous Home Improvement Show at MetraPark in the spring. The Hedin’s say it would take about 2,000 miles to visit all the Montana Breweries at the event. This gives guests the opportunity to explore breweries across Montana in just one afternoon.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO