Overturned tractor-trailer closes westbound I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) -- After more than 4 hours, CHP lifted a Sig alert Monday night after a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer on I-80 in San Pablo blocked all westbound lanes.

The alert was issued shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday evening following the collision on I-80 west of El Portal Drive. Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

The CHP lifted the Sig Alert at 11:54 p.m. after all lanes were reopened.

There were no details released regarding injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the collision. There are reports the truck was carrying chickens and some of the birds were on the road.