CALEXICO – Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri has been named the new Dean for SDSU Imperial Valley. Her appointment will officially begin Thursday, August 4, 2022. For Núñez-Mchiri, who currently serves as an associate professor of anthropology and director at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), the position marks a return to both SDSU and the Valley community. A Calexico High School graduate, Núñez-Mchiri received her undergraduate degree in International Business and her master’s in Latin American Studies from San Diego State University. She later earned her doctorate in cultural anthropology from the University of California, Riverside.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO