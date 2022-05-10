ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold firms as dollar rally pauses; focus on U.S. inflation reading

By Eileen Soreng
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhvjN_0fYW0vr400

(Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar in which it is priced steadied, prompting some investors to buy the metal ahead of U.S. inflation data that could impact the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,862.48 per ounce by 1133 GMT, recovering slightly after falling as much as 1.7% on Monday on the dollar’s rally. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,859.40 per ounce.

The dollar was steady after touching a 20-year high on Monday, while benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were off 3-1/2-year peaks. [USD/] [US/]

“Gold remains a hedge against a (potential) policy mistake and that still continues to attract some buyers at these lower levels,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

“From a technical perspective the key $1,850 level has now held on several occasions, so that’s just attracting some short-covering,” Hansen added.

Fears of a possible global economic slowdown amid aggressive policy tightening by major central banks and soaring inflation have soured sentiment in global share markets. [MKTS/GLOB]

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and a safe haven during global political and economic uncertainties, it’s highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Higher yields also tend to boost the dollar, dimming appetite for gold among overseas investors.

Wednesday’s key U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data will be closely watched for any impact it could have on the Fed’s rate-hike plans.

Further downside risks for gold may lie ahead, as a higher inflation number could strengthen the case for an increase in the pace of tightening by the Fed and fuel further dollar gains, Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said in a note.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $21.90 per ounce, platinum gained 2.4% to $977.88 and palladium fell 0.3% to $2,090.16.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Signs of market bottom elude investors after steep selloff

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are studying an array of indicators for clues on how much further a brutal slide in U.S. stocks could run, with some signs suggesting the tumble in equities may not be over. The S&P 500 extended its decline to nearly 20% from January’s record peak...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Bullion#Gold Prices#Gold Reserve#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Saxo Bank
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy