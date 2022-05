ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Buffalo gets right back in the winners column on Friday night, Lehigh Valley having won the game the night before, fell in extras in game four, 3-2. Darick Hall getting things going quickly for the IronPigs with a two-run home run in the first inning for the early, 2-0 lead. The Bisons would tie things up in the eighth before hitting the game winner in the 10th.

