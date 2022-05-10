St. Joe to host fentanyl awareness event on May 10

Daryleen A. Dattilo, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Daryleen was born on August 24, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO to Earl G. Bell, Sr. and Lydia (Brandt) Bell. She attended Central High School. Daryleen worked at Townsend and Wall and sold Avon for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother. All of her grandchildren called her Nanny. On May 26, 1951, Dayleen married Michael J. Dattilo, the love of her life. They shared 64 years together, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2015. They had two children, daughter Linda A. Hundley and son Michael J. Dattilo II. Daryleen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Ann's Altar Society. After retirement, Mike and Daryleen moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and owned and operated Burts Place in Greenview, MO, where Daryleen was affectionately known as "The Pie Lady", making all of her homemade pies, cakes, cookies, cream puffs and cinnamon rolls. In 2006 Daryleen and Mike returned to St. Joseph to be near family and friends. Daryleen's happy place was Panama City, she loved the beach and her trips there.

