Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joe to host fentanyl awareness event on May 10

By Danielle Sachse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday, the nation will participate in the first ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Law enforcement and other agency leaders will host an event in St. Joseph to bring awareness to the national day down town at the Felix Street Square. "It's huge (National Fentanyl Awareness...

Buchanan County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department announced Friday that there have been 88 new COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County since May 8. The total number of cases for a two week trend is 148. The 14-day moving average is 10.57, and increase from 8.71 last Friday.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Mosaic nurse recognized for helping child in danger

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A nurse at Mosaic Life Care was recognized after she helped a child out of danger. On May 6, Alex Bonde's son fell through an unsecured storm grate near Boudreaux's. A woman immediately climbed down to comfort Bonde's son. The hospital said that Bonde, a wrote a...
SOCIAL MEDIA
Shriners recognized for 100 years support of children's hospitals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's Moila Shrine hitting a milestone in 2022. This year is the 100th anniversary of the organization opening up its first hospital for children in the U.S. During an event Wednesday night at Moila, deputy mayor Randy Schultz recognizing the organization for its work and...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
L. Sherman Wilkinson, Jr., 81

L. Sherman Wilkinson, Jr., 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022. On August 18, 1940 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to M. Maxine (Lucas) and Linville Sherman Wilkinson, Sr. He retired after nearly 20 years as a mechanic for the St. Joseph Police Department. He...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr., 70

James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr. 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 12, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born September 25, 1951 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Central Class of 1970. Nick retired from Union Pacific Railroad as a Switchman after 21 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hanging around the campfire. Nick and Linda were the camping host for many years at the Lewis and Clark State Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Collier, granddaughter, Lacy Kretzer, father, James Nicholas Collier Sr., mother, Joyce Quinn, and brother, Vince Collier. Survivors include; daughter, Kelly Murphy, Danny (Connie) Murphy, daughter, Stacy (Tommy) Simpson, and Jeannie (Phillip) Salcedo all of St. Joseph, MO. 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren & one on the way, sister, Diane (Joe) Sims, brothers, Johnny Collier, brother, Chris Collier, half brothers, Donnie Quinn, Tommy (Pat) Pigeon, , as well as several, nieces and nephews. Graveside memorial services 2:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
John Anthony Leonardo, 87

John Anthony Leonardo, 87, of Cameron, passed away May 12, 2022. He was born January 10, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Anthony and Frankie (Wayman) Leonardo. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. John was a United States Navy Veteran, later returning home where he became a police officer for the city of St. Joseph, and a Missouri State Highway Patrolman with Troop H., until retiring.
CAMERON, MO
Daryleen A. Dattilo, 90

Daryleen A. Dattilo, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Daryleen was born on August 24, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO to Earl G. Bell, Sr. and Lydia (Brandt) Bell. She attended Central High School. Daryleen worked at Townsend and Wall and sold Avon for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother. All of her grandchildren called her Nanny. On May 26, 1951, Dayleen married Michael J. Dattilo, the love of her life. They shared 64 years together, and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2015. They had two children, daughter Linda A. Hundley and son Michael J. Dattilo II. Daryleen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Ann's Altar Society. After retirement, Mike and Daryleen moved to the Lake of the Ozarks and owned and operated Burts Place in Greenview, MO, where Daryleen was affectionately known as "The Pie Lady", making all of her homemade pies, cakes, cookies, cream puffs and cinnamon rolls. In 2006 Daryleen and Mike returned to St. Joseph to be near family and friends. Daryleen's happy place was Panama City, she loved the beach and her trips there.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Missouri health officials, pediatricians ask parents to use caution as nationwide infant formula shortages continue

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – As the nationwide infant formula shortage continues to affect parents and caregivers, state health officials and pediatricians urge Missourians to know the dos and don’ts of infant formula use and refrain from hoarding supply. The formula shortage, which began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic supply chain challenges, continues today and is exacerbated by the recalls that occurred in February 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
James Loren Swaim, 68

James Loren Swaim, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born November 16, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to James and Vada (Minton) Swaim. Loren was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1971. He worked at St. Joseph Specialty Industries for 20 years.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Booked Into the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Two people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 37-year-old Larry E Shultz of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a bond revocation warrant. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 2nd following a guilty plea on charges of Property Damage and Burglary. Bond Is set at $20,000.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Jean Marie Ward, 89

Jean Marie Ward, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. On May 18, 1932 she was born to Joseph and Marie (Jensen) Kirkman in Clinton, Iowa. Jean married Robert Lee Ward on June 4, 1954. He precedes her in death. She graduated from Ottawa University in 1954...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Berniece Leone Bishop, 89

Berniece Leone Bishop was born in rural Melrose, Wisconsin to Norwegian-American parents Leonard Johnson and Nina Danielson Johnson April 20,1933. She was in the exact middle of 9 siblings and attended Sunnyside School, a one-room classroom combined with grades 1-8 in rural Blair, Wisconsin. She was a member of the 4H Club, played the French Horn in the school band and graduated with honors at Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota.
BLAIR, WI
Clinton Fire Department Text Scam

Clinton Fire Department has received several reports of people in the community receiving a text alert stating:. THIS IS A SCAM! Clinton Fire Department knows nothing of this program and does not have department T-shirt’s for sale. Please delete the message and DO NOT open the link and submit personal or financial data.
CLINTON, MO
High tech drug used on JCMO man after house fire

A man is recovering after receiving a special drug designed to block the effects of smoke inhalation. Cole County EMS crews gave the man the drug after a fire Wednesday after a home on Washington Street (Jefferson City). He was suffering from cyanide poisoning. EMS crews now carry a specialized kit to treat smoke inhalation. Firefighters say the fire started on a stove and the victim collapsed as he was being taken from the home.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Kenneth D. West II, 88

Kenneth D. West II, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away at home on May 2, 2022. He graduated from Christian Brothers in 1951, received his undergraduate degree from University of Kansas and a graduate degree in Psychology from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Married in 1956 to Marilyn Josephine Soltys for 63 years, he survived her by two years.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Rose Ann Poland Rice, 70

Rose Ann Poland Rice, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 after her battle with cancer. She was born in Savannah, Missouri to Otto and Roberta (Bush) Poland on April 2, 1952. She graduated from Savannah Senior High in 1971. Rose married Stanley Robin Rice on September...
SAVANNAH, MO
Justin “Big J” Hall, 35

Justin “Big J” Hall, 35, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born March 27, 1987 in Rolla, Missouri to Sherman Hall, Jr. and Tina Hall. He was a graduate of Salem (MO) High School and took online college courses in video game development.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

