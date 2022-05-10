ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather balloon spotted over Southwest Florida left residents mystified

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
A weather balloon floating over Southwest Florida mystified many residents Sunday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it was actually a weather balloon that was hovering more than 60,000 feet in the air.

The balloon comes from a private company that does Space Tourism called ‘World View Enterprises.’

Where the balloon traveled from is incredible! We traced it back to Tucson, Arizona where it was launched. The balloon went up into the jet stream, across the state of Texas, and over the Gulf of Mexico.

