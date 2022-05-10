Benton's Newlon qualifies for state golf tournament

Timothy Glenn Helsel 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in Saint Joseph. He was born January 31, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1982, and he was very proud of his Southsider heritage. From a young age, Tim showed his interest in baseball, fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He loved to deer, turkey, and mushroom hunt, and especially enjoyed fishing, going to Canada and Minnesota multiple times. He had a love for motorcycles and starting riding at a young age. He was in several motorcycle clubs and enjoyed the rides he took. He lived life to the fullest and didn't know a stranger. He was a good friend and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. Tim was especially proud of his children and had a great love for all his grandkids, attending their baseball, basketball, and dance recitals. Most of the time you could find him taking them for a ride in his side-by-side or going to the zoo. Tim worked in the construction business handling sheetrock work for many area contractors. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Robert Helsel, Sr. Survivors include: mother, Pati (Dennis) Taylor, step mother, Shirley Helsel, son, Travis Helsel, daughter, Audrey (Daniel) Hansen, and Ashley Helsel (Colton Garton), grandchildren, Talan Helsel, Liam, Lyla, Lincoln, & Leroy Hansen, and Wyatt Moran, sister, Kim (Rod) McCan, brothers, Kenny (Rhonda) Helsel Jr, and brother, Jay (Michele) Helsel, numerous nieces, nephews & cousins, who loved him dearly and will miss him. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life, and sharing memories of Tim from 7-8 pm Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence obituary and public livestream www.ruppfuneral.com.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO