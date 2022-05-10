ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Benton's Newlon qualifies for state golf tournament

By Mitchell Riberal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Monday was the Class 3 District 4 Golf Tournament in Kansas City. The Benton Cardinals had 5 golfers in the Tournament. Senior Carson Newlon was able to...

Nurski, Wheatley qualify for state golf

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) High winds, cold and rainy weather, and wet greens, have been the name of the game this golf season. But the sun is finally shining on 2 Central Golfers who are preparing for state. “Ready to go out there and play some golf," said Central Senior, Andrew...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
High School Sports

Jaxon Nurski shot an 82 (T-7th) and Andrew Wheatley shot an 88 (T-16th) at the District Tournament on May 9th, securing their spots in the Sta…. (KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Boys Golf Team will return to the State Contest after capturing yet another district title. Brown officially signs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
John Anthony Leonardo, 87

John Anthony Leonardo, 87, of Cameron, passed away May 12, 2022. He was born January 10, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Anthony and Frankie (Wayman) Leonardo. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. John was a United States Navy Veteran, later returning home where he became a police officer for the city of St. Joseph, and a Missouri State Highway Patrolman with Troop H., until retiring.
CAMERON, MO
Frances M. Gregory, 93

Frances M. Gregory, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born on June 16, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Otto and Margaret (Robbins) Brewer. She married Joseph A. Gregory on June 4, 1949. He precedes her in death. Frances worked at Whitaker Cable for...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Jack Lowell Otte, 97

Jack Lowell Otte, 97, of Maryville, MO, was born on May 20, 1924, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harold W. Otte and Pauline Chambers Otte Bradley. He passed away in Maryville, Missouri, on April 29, 2022. He lived in Sidney for the first 12 years of his life then Shenandoah for a year before moving to Maryville, Missouri, where he spent the rest of his life.
MARYVILLE, MO
Bradley Wayne Pierpoint, 60

Bradley Wayne Pierpoint, 60, of Maryville, MO passed away April 26, 2022, at his residence in Maryville. Brad was born July 9, 1961, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to his parents, Burdette Pierpoint and Marcia Shanholtzer. Brad graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, class of 1979. He lived most of...
MARYVILLE, MO
MWSU & NCMC partner to expand NCMC student opportunities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new collaboration between Missouri Western State University and North Central Missouri College will give NCMC students the benefits of a full college experience. "It's gonna be a lot more flexible for students to get into their higher education to use the scholarship money that's available, and...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Aaron James Walker, 38

Aaron James Walker, 38, of Ravenwood, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, east of Maryville, MO. Aaron was born in Maryville, MO, on January 20, 1984, to Roger E. Walker and Linda I. Herndon. He had lived most all his life in the area. He was a...
MARYVILLE, MO
James Loren Swaim, 68

James Loren Swaim, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born November 16, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to James and Vada (Minton) Swaim. Loren was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1971. He worked at St. Joseph Specialty Industries for 20 years.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Jerry Comer, 69

Jerry Comer, 69, Weston, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was born September 9, 1952 in Glasgow, Missouri to Cecil and Edna (Hicks) Comer. He was a lifelong resident of Weston. He married Donna Kay Fox on August 11, 1973. She survives of the home. Jerry was a...
WESTON, MO
Almeda H. (Ruark) Redmond, 83

Wathena, Kansas Almeda H. (Ruark) Redmond, 83, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. Almeda was born on October 26, 1938, in Sparks, Kansas to Harvey and Ruby (Fimple) Ruark. She graduated from Dekalb High School in 1956. Almeda...
WATHENA, KS
James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr., 70

James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr. 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 12, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born September 25, 1951 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Central Class of 1970. Nick retired from Union Pacific Railroad as a Switchman after 21 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hanging around the campfire. Nick and Linda were the camping host for many years at the Lewis and Clark State Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Collier, granddaughter, Lacy Kretzer, father, James Nicholas Collier Sr., mother, Joyce Quinn, and brother, Vince Collier. Survivors include; daughter, Kelly Murphy, Danny (Connie) Murphy, daughter, Stacy (Tommy) Simpson, and Jeannie (Phillip) Salcedo all of St. Joseph, MO. 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren & one on the way, sister, Diane (Joe) Sims, brothers, Johnny Collier, brother, Chris Collier, half brothers, Donnie Quinn, Tommy (Pat) Pigeon, , as well as several, nieces and nephews. Graveside memorial services 2:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Jeffry Lynn Shackelford Sr., 80

Jeffry Lynn Shackelford Sr., 80, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. Jeff was born on May 31, 1941, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Harold P. and Josephine H. (Ezzell) Shackelford. He graduated from Elwood High School in 1959...
ELWOOD, KS
Ralph Michael Walsh, 78

Ralph Michael Walsh, 78, of Maryville, MO passed away May 9, 2022, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO. Ralph was born September 29, 1943, in Jacksonville, IL. His parents were Chester Anthony Walsh and Marie (Pope) Walsh. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a son in law Frank Ruth, a great granddaughter Danielle, and his brother-in-law, Dan Duewer.
MARYVILLE, MO
Ronald A. Thomas, Sr. 75

Ronald A. Thomas, Sr. 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born January 3, 1947 in St. Joseph to Edgar and Guyetta (Overstreet) Thomas. He grew up in St. Joseph, graduating from Benton High School. Ron proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Timothy Glenn Helsel, 57

Timothy Glenn Helsel 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in Saint Joseph. He was born January 31, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1982, and he was very proud of his Southsider heritage. From a young age, Tim showed his interest in baseball, fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He loved to deer, turkey, and mushroom hunt, and especially enjoyed fishing, going to Canada and Minnesota multiple times. He had a love for motorcycles and starting riding at a young age. He was in several motorcycle clubs and enjoyed the rides he took. He lived life to the fullest and didn't know a stranger. He was a good friend and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. Tim was especially proud of his children and had a great love for all his grandkids, attending their baseball, basketball, and dance recitals. Most of the time you could find him taking them for a ride in his side-by-side or going to the zoo. Tim worked in the construction business handling sheetrock work for many area contractors. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Robert Helsel, Sr. Survivors include: mother, Pati (Dennis) Taylor, step mother, Shirley Helsel, son, Travis Helsel, daughter, Audrey (Daniel) Hansen, and Ashley Helsel (Colton Garton), grandchildren, Talan Helsel, Liam, Lyla, Lincoln, & Leroy Hansen, and Wyatt Moran, sister, Kim (Rod) McCan, brothers, Kenny (Rhonda) Helsel Jr, and brother, Jay (Michele) Helsel, numerous nieces, nephews & cousins, who loved him dearly and will miss him. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life, and sharing memories of Tim from 7-8 pm Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence obituary and public livestream www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Craig Anthony Wright, 51

Craig Anthony Wright, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to James and Jeanette (Majeski) Wright. Craig enjoyed golfing, fishing, walking and being outdoors; he enjoyed helping others and painting houses; Papa Craig enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
David Wayne Kariker, 71

David Wayne Kariker, 71, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was born January 7, 1951 in New Hampton, Missouri to Eldon and Alice (Woodside) Kariker. David married Vicki Salas Pike on June 22, 2012. She survives of the home. David was a skilled craftsman and builder,...
UNION STAR, MO
Linda Louise Liechti, 73

Linda Louise Liechti, 73, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. Linda was born on September 9, 1948 in Highland, Kansas to Don and Mary (Simmons) Liechti. As a child, Linda contracted Polio from a live virus vaccine. As...
WATHENA, KS
Rose Ann Poland Rice, 70

Rose Ann Poland Rice, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 after her battle with cancer. She was born in Savannah, Missouri to Otto and Roberta (Bush) Poland on April 2, 1952. She graduated from Savannah Senior High in 1971. Rose married Stanley Robin Rice on September...
SAVANNAH, MO

