San Diego, CA

Senior Farewell: Karina Bazarte

By Karina Bazarte
Daily Aztec
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t believe it is time to say goodbye… My time at San Diego State University has come to an end. I can finally say I have a bachelor’s degree, something I always wanted to accomplish. I am proud to say I finally made it. SDSU will always be in my...

thedailyaztec.com

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Algo Bueno grows in Chula Vista

Usually, we see this go in the other direction. Somebody with cooking talent tests the market with a food truck, then works to make the dream of a brick-and-mortar restaurant a reality. For Silvia Loya and Rodrigo Rodriguez, however, testing the market with a restaurant started them down a path that now finds them working to establish the Mercado Zona Libre food truck park in downtown Chula Vista, built up around their own mobile kitchen.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Dezzy Hollow’s music reflects the sights, sounds of Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — For Oceanside musical artist Dezzy Hollow, representing the city’s neighborhoods, sights and sounds is a key component of his music. “When you listen to Dezzy Hollow, you think Oceanside,” the artist told The Coast News. Dezzy Hollow, whose real name is Andrew Vandereb, grew up...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KTLA

Human medicine rescues baby giraffe in San Diego

Over the past three decades Ara Mirzaian has fitted braces for everyone from Paralympians to children with scoliosis. But Msituni was a patient like none other — a newborn giraffe. The calf was born Feb. 1 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, north of San Diego, with her front limb bending the […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Education
kusi.com

22-year-old convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 22-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County in late 2018. A San Diego jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Seth Alan Roberts guilty of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts. Roberts was also charged with raping another woman, his former girlfriend, but jurors acquitted him of a rape count related to that alleged victim.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

LIST: Places to go Strawberry Picking Near San Diego

Looking for places to go strawberry picking? Look no further, we've compiled a list of places you and your family can go strawberry picking around and near San Diego. You still have time to go out to the fields as strawberry season usually starts in February and runs through July.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Selena
kusi.com

The Red Cross sounds the alarm in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install 400 free smoke alarms in part of their “Red Cross Sound the Alarm” effort. They are headed to El Cajon with Heartland Fire and Rescue, with the end-goal being to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Meet Adoptable Dogs at the Adorable ‘Puppy Prom'

THE DAY OF PROM? It can famously be a busy one, a super-packed stretch full of errands and tasks. You might stop by the rental shop to pick up your tuxedo, or swing by your local tailor, to see if your favorite glittery gown has been hemmed, and doing a little something special with your coiffure? Hair maintenance can fill at least a few hours ahead of the elegant event. But some prom attendees are not running around, unless they're chasing each other in the yard. Instead, they're likely snoozing in the sun or gnawing a favorite squeakie toy ahead of their big bash, and the frets about corsages and cummerbunds? Those worries are not crossing these prom goers' minds. For a Puppy Prom is on the whimsical way, all to raise funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe, and to find some prom-going pooches a home.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

‘A wonderful occasion’: The Village Lights are on in Point Loma

Rosecrans Street in Point Loma Village is pictured before the Village Lights were turned on overhead. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon) A crowd of Point Loma residents attends the celebratory lighting of Rosecrans Street with the overhead Village Lights. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon) 4/6. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at the “Light Up the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#College#Kcr Sdsu#Nahj#The Daily Aztec#Da#Mundo Azteca
Mike Peterson

Best Healthy San Diego Restaurants for People With Dietary Restrictions

Eating out when you have dietary restrictions or food allergies can be challenging, but it gets a lot easier if you choose the right restaurant. As one of the healthiest cities in the United States, San Diego has a culture focused on health, wellness, and fitness. That’s why it’s relatively easy to find restaurants, cafes, and more that can easily accommodate dietary preferences and food sensitivities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Stratospheric home prices leave San Diegans looking at their options

In North Park, Jake Hueras has an apartment that costs $2,100 a month. It’s a one bedroom, one bath, and 650 square-foot place that he shares with his girlfriend. He’s boosted the debt on his credit card and he’s canceled his health insurance to help make ends meet. He was forced out of another apartment in Normal Heights and his new place is smaller and more expensive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

An enormous soap factory rises downtown!

Back in 1921, the Citrus/Pacific Soap Factory building was erected in San Diego’s small but growing downtown. Locally produced lemon juice would be a major ingredient in the manufacture of soap!. The architect responsible for this stately factory made of brick was William Wheeler. He also designed downtown’s Balboa...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
fox5sandiego.com

San Diego woman finds kidney donor through TikTok

When you think of TikTok, you probably think of funny videos, dance moves and lip syncing. But Ashley sits down with a woman who credits the social media app for saving her life… as she found a kidney donor through it!
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top weekend events: May 12-15: ‘In the Heights,’ San Diego Opera, SoCal Taco Fest and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15. Exciting news: The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, which were originally closing last Sunday, has extended its season one more weekend. Don’t miss your second last chance to explore the remaining 14 acres of colorful flowers still in bloom. For its final days, all tickets will be half-off. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. (Note: Closing 4 p.m. Saturday) The Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad. Admission is $11 (adults), $10 (senior and military) and $5 (children age 3 to 10). Tickets must be purchased online in advance; theflowerfields.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Top Gun House in Oceanside reopens as ‘The HIGH-Pie’

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The historic Top Gun House in Oceanside, reopens to the public as the home of The HIGH-Pie created by chef and restaurateur Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality. The HIGH-Pie makes individual hand pie filled with compote made from seasonal, locally picked fruits, such as All-American favorites like apple and cherry and then served on a popsicle stick .
OCEANSIDE, CA

