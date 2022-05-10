ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Broadcasting legend Hank Brown has passed away at 91

By WKTV
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWKTV -- Long time Central New York radio host Hank Brown has passed away. Hank started his career on...

Related
WKTV

Delgado launches official campaign for lieutenant governor of NY

Congressman Antonio Delgado officially launched his campaign for lieutenant governor Tuesday after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week that he was her pick for the post. Delgado has established a committee to run the ‘Delgado for New York’ campaign statewide. Delgado says he hoped this will help New...
POLITICS
WKTV

Tulip cutting begins at North Star Orchards this weekend

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Spring has sprung at North Star Orchard with thousands of colorful tulips available to take photos with or take home starting this weekend. Through 5 p.m. Thursday, people can come and take photos with the flowers. On Friday and Saturday, the tulips can be cut for $1 per stem from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WESTMORELAND, NY
WKTV

Herkimer woman celebrates 105th birthday

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer resident Teresa Davidson celebrated her 105th birthday on May 11 with family and friends by her side. Teresa is originally from Utica, but has lived in Herkimer for 27 years. Her daughter, Dianne Sylvester, says her mother woke up with a smile on her face.
HERKIMER, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Deeply Upsetting, Traumatic’ Events at Hudson Valley Schools

Hudson Valley school officials are worried about an alarming number of students who have been recently sent to the hospital from school. On Monday, the Goshen Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kurtis Kotes, confirmed two middle school students received medical attention after "substance use." Goshen Students Sent to...
GOSHEN, NY
WKTV

Trial date set for former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin in bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) - A January trial date has been set for former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to face charges that he traded his clout as a state senator for campaign contributions. The Jan. 23 date was set by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan during...
POLITICS
WKTV

CVA joins Connected Community Schools

Connected Community Schools will provide help families in Ilion find resources and services after CVA became the latest school to join the organization. Central Valley Academy in Ilion has joined the growing group of Connected Community Schools offering tools and services for kids and parents throughout the Mohawk Valley.
ILION, NY
WKTV

New York judge upholds new Assembly district maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York judge has refused to throw out new political maps setting the boundaries of state Assembly districts. In a ruling Wednesday, Judge Patrick McAllister said even though the maps were drafted improperly, opponents had waited too long to join the lawsuit challenging them in court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKTV

Paris Hill Barn Rummage Sale to benefit community programs

PARIS, N.Y. – Thousands of donated items are available to purchase at the Paris Hill Barn Rummage Sale, which kicked off Thursday morning. The sale continues Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2817 Old State Route 12 in Paris.
PARIS, NY
WKTV

Rabid cat found in town of Marshall

MARSHALL, N.Y. – Town of Marshall residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for rabies symptoms in wild or stray animals after a rabid cat was located in the town on Friday. The Oneida County Health Department sent the cat to the Wadsworth Center in Albany to be...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS

