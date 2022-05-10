Iowa City Police investigate shots fired incident Monday evening

The Jefferson Fire Department and Greene County Sheriffs’ Office assisted the Jefferson Police Department in a single vehicle accident yesterday (Thursday) in Jefferson. Law enforcement says at approximately 5:12 a.m. 2003, Nissan Altima, operated by Javier Ramirez of Des Moines, was eastbound on 220th Street when he swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle entered the north ditch and came to rest in a field. According to authorities, one passenger in the car suffered injuries and was transported to the ER by Greene County Ambulance but was later flown to Des Moines by Life Flight. The other passenger and Ramirez were not injured. Authorities say the vehicle was a total loss. Ramirez was cited for Failure to provide proof of financial liability.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO