Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Police investigate shots fired incident Monday evening

By KCRG Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:57 pm on Monday, Iowa City Police...

Police investigating after shots fired in northeast Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids after a report of gunshots on Friday evening, according to officials. At around 9:00 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots having been fired in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE.
Waterloo police: Man arrested after large fight ends in gunshot victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a 20-year-old man after they said he shot someone on Thursday night. Officers said Howard Jamrio Levar Mason shot a 20-year-old woman in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue after a large fight. The victim was taken to Allen hospital for non-life-threatening wounds. Mason...
Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night, according to officials. The crash took place after mid-evening on the Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood Boulevard SW overpass over U.S. Highway 30. Cedar Rapids Police said that the motorcycle had a single person riding on it at the time of the crash.
Teen witnesses withholding info on post-prom shooting, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the prom after-party shooting that left three Roosevelt High School students injured. Sergeant Paul Parizek with DMPD said earlier in the week they had a lot of momentum in the case including forensic leads and information from interviews, but now they are coming […]
Shooting Sends One to the Hospital

A shooting overnight Thursday in Waterloo has sent one woman to the hospital, according to KWWL. Originally police were called to the scene in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue, near the Fairview Cemetery on a report of a fight. That fight turned into a shooting at some point. The woman who received the gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Two people were brought in for questioning, its unclear if there will be any more.
1 injured in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday

DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a train and truck crash in Durant Friday. Troopers are on scene at this time, according to Iowa State Patrol. Veil Avenue is closed to traffic. The crash was on Vail Avenue, east of Durant about 7:38 a.m., according to Iowa...
Woman hurt in shooting in Waterloo

A Cedar Rapids man who admitted to shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend will be sentenced on Friday. Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway. The survey shows the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 450,000 nurses by 2025. Dust storm moves through Sioux Falls. Updated: 4 hours...
Apartment complex on fire in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Flames and thick black smoke can be seen for miles as an apartment complex in North Liberty is on fire. Smoke can be seen coming from the building just off Kansas Ave at the I-380 exit for Penn Street in North Liberty. A KCRG-TV9 Crew...
Large Crowd and Fights in Des Moines Court Ave District

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
A Vehicle Is A Total Loss Following An Accident In Jefferson Thursday Morning

The Jefferson Fire Department and Greene County Sheriffs’ Office assisted the Jefferson Police Department in a single vehicle accident yesterday (Thursday) in Jefferson. Law enforcement says at approximately 5:12 a.m. 2003, Nissan Altima, operated by Javier Ramirez of Des Moines, was eastbound on 220th Street when he swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle entered the north ditch and came to rest in a field. According to authorities, one passenger in the car suffered injuries and was transported to the ER by Greene County Ambulance but was later flown to Des Moines by Life Flight. The other passenger and Ramirez were not injured. Authorities say the vehicle was a total loss. Ramirez was cited for Failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Jesup man charged after beating seagull with shovel on Florida beach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 5th, 2021, Marco Island Police initiated an investigation into animal abuse after a report that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel. Police arrived on scene and found that one of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate theft at Walmart

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a theft at Walmart. Moline police said on March 18, a man and woman entered Walmart and immediately split up. According to police, the man went to the sporting goods and hardware sections and the woman went to the beauty...
Burlington man is in custody on 4 counts of burglary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, on May 8th, 2022 at 6:39 pm, deputies were called to 17652 Highway 99 for a suspicious vehicle parked on the property. Deputies say they were told someone had been cutting copper wire at the home.
Waterloo police make arrest in Monday morning shooting incident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police arrested a man in connection to a shooting they say sent him and a woman to the hospital. The shooting happened early Monday morning on the 200 block of Western Avenue. Police say they found a victim, Ashley Cronan, with a gunshot wound to...
Thursday Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Jefferson Results in Injury and Possible Citation

A single vehicle crash in Jefferson Thursday morning results in an injury and possible citation. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio the incident happened at 5:12am on 220th Street, just east of M Avenue. He says an eastbound 2003 Nissan Altima that was driven by 29-year-old Javier Ramirez of Des Moines swerved to miss hitting a deer, then crossed the centerline of the highway and entered the north ditch.
Law Enforcement Opens Investigation Into Allegations Of Underage Dancers At Ossy’s Show Club In Carroll

Law enforcement has opened an investigation into Ossy’s Show Club in Carroll following allegations there were underaged female performers working at the facility. At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the Fort Dodge Police Department, along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, executed a search warrant at the business in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive. Authorities say the warrant was part of an ongoing, multi-agency investigation. As of Friday, no charges have been filed in connection to the search warrant. Authorities ask anyone with relevant information pertaining to the inquiry to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323 or their local law enforcement agency.
Univ. of Northern Iowa Police seeking information on hit-and-run

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Police are asking for the public’s help regarding an alleged hit-and-run. Police believe the individuals in the photo may have information that would be useful in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked...
