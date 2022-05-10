Close to three dozen schools represented at Six Rivers Relays

The Tennessee High baseball team beat Unicoi County 4-2 on Wednesday night in an elimination game in Class AAA. The Vikings earned a spot in the region tournament thanks to their win. Tennessee High will play Sullivan East on Thursday in the district championship game. If the Vikings win, the two teams would play a second game to determine the champion. Sullivan East only needs one win on Thursday to claim the title. Both Tennessee High and Sullivan East will play in next week's region tournament.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO