Close to three dozen schools represented at Six Rivers Relays

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Special Olympics made its return to Northeast Tennessee Thursday. Area 3 kicked off the day with a torch run, with local police officers delivering the torch to the start the games. The ceremonies began with the bocce ball tournament. It's the first time the games have been held in nearly two years due to COVID-19.
Virginia High and Marion had plenty at stake on Friday night. The winner would keep their hopes alive of being the #1 seed for the upcoming Southwest District tournament and earn an automatic berth into the region tournament. Isaac Berry led the Bearcats on the mound, leading Virginia High to...
Tennessee High freshman Macie Strouth delivered in dramatic fashion Thursday night with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Tennessee High an 11-7 win over Elizabethton. Tennessee High won the district championship thanks to the heroics from Strouth. The Vikings led 7-0 early only...
The Tennessee High baseball team beat Unicoi County 4-2 on Wednesday night in an elimination game in Class AAA. The Vikings earned a spot in the region tournament thanks to their win. Tennessee High will play Sullivan East on Thursday in the district championship game. If the Vikings win, the two teams would play a second game to determine the champion. Sullivan East only needs one win on Thursday to claim the title. Both Tennessee High and Sullivan East will play in next week's region tournament.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — It was an exciting morning at Science Hill High School, as three students signed to become part of Access ETSU. The program is a two-year postsecondary program that provides a chance for those with intellectual disabilities with a college experience. Access ETSU recently celebrated its first graduate, Garrison Buchanan, who was also an alumnus of Science Hill. 22 total students will be a part of Access ETSU this fall.
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A rural and agricultural store is having its formal grand opening in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday. ASM Ag Services, LLC has purchased two stores - one in Bristol and one in Marion. These stores were formally Southern States locations, but as of earlier this year, both are operating under the ASM Ag Services name.
An innovative partnership between East Tennessee State University and Unicoi County Schools will provide a framework to support students who have experienced trauma and other adverse childhood experiences. The goal of the five-year initiative called the resilient schools project is to guide administrators in identifying what tools, resources, and practices...
The ETSU football team was named the Male Amateur Team of the Year in Tennessee on Thursday. The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame made the announcement for their 2022 achievement winners. ETSU set a program record with 11 wins in 2021 under the direction of head coach Randy Sanders. The...
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Carter County director of schools Tracy McAbee said Wednesday he has accepted a new job in Middle Tennessee. The Lewis County School Board voted to offer McAbee the job as superintendent of their system. “This is a time of excitement for a new chapter...
College softball roundup (May 13) King's softball team beat Francis Marion 5-1 on Friday to stay alive in the Southeast regional. The Tornado faced another must win game later in the day but came up short falling to Anderson 5-4. King ends their season with a 42-17 record. SEC tournament...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Casino is continuing preparations for its grand opening, which is expected in about six weeks. Workers have been installing slot machines recently and Hard Rock Bristol members, including president Allie Evangelista, gave an update for the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. News 5's PJ Johnson...
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Casino will be having more hiring events, starting Friday. Hiring events for all positions will be Friday and Saturday from 10 am. to 8 p.m. at the Bristol Conference Center located at 3005 Linden Drive in Bristol, Virginia. Additionally, food and beverage-related hiring events are scheduled for May 16 and May 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Boones Creek Elementary School teacher Jennifer Johnson's students can now call themselves published authors. Johnson's 2nd grade class wrote a book called "Who Invented That?" The book is about famous inventors that changed our world. The students researched, wrote, and illustrated this keepsake hardcover...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Goats have returned to Cement Hill in Kingsport to continue a job they started last year. A herd of nearly 100 goats are eating kudzu in an effort to clear the property for future development. Kingsport officials said using the goats is an environmentally friendly way of clearing the hill without using chemicals or risking employee safety as some parts of the hill can't be cleared by mechanical means.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews put out a fire in Washington County, Tennessee, after they responded to the 200 block of Douglas Chapel Road Thursday night, according to officials. According to the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. No...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was shot in Bristol, Tennessee, Thursday and an investigation is underway, according to police. Officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to the area of 16th and W. State Street at around 12:14 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Dispatch received a call shortly after that from Bristol Regional Medical Center reporting a man with a gunshot wound had checked into the emergency department.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wetlands Water Park in Jonesborough will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, May 14. Wetlands is hiring for all positions and immediately hiring all certified lifeguards. The fair will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park which is located within Persimmon Ridge Park located at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Just ahead of National Police Week, Tennessee honored officers killed in the line of duty. Earlier this week, Tennessee's Fraternal Order of Police added 19 new names to their memorial across from the state Capitol. Each officer died between 2020 and 2021. The ceremony included...
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Major upgrades are coming to the Abingdon Cinemall over the next three months. The movie theater said on Facebook that the hallways, restrooms, and auditoriums built back in 1997 will be demolished and replaced with "four-way, ultra-plush, power-recliners, from wall-to-wall to floor-to-ceiling screens, 4k digital projectors, and stratospheric, halo-illuminated sound systems."
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Police Department has partnered with Walmart on West Market Street for a fundraiser to assist the Jonesborough Shop with a Cop and Jonesborough Cops for Kids with their summer feeding programs. Walmart employees will be volunteering their time on Friday and Saturday to...
