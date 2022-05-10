Hastings Catholic Schools prepare for renovations

The Hello Hana and the Tasty Carrot are two light salads for the warm summer months. ‘I am worried about the babies’ formula shortage hitting a Grand Island nonprofit. The baby formula shortage is suspected to have started during the early months of the pandemic in 2020.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Family YMCA broke ground for a new project Wednesday morning. The $8.8 million expansion has been in the works since 2017. They’re planning on adding approximately 26,000 square feet to their current facility. There hasn’t been an expansion since 1998, therefore this project is more than welcomed within the Kearney community.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $40,000 in literacy grants to Nebraska nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of nearly $8.2 million awarded throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Isabella Q. Cao has been named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar. The Kearney High student is one of 161 high school seniors who received the honor for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona made the...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Beef Passport season in Nebraska. Nebraskans can take a tour of the state by visiting over 40 restaurants with beef on the menu. The Nebraska Beef Council provides a paper copy of the passport as well as a digital version. It lists several restaurants in the Tri-City area, including Blue Fork Kitchen in Hastings.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This weekend, alumni and community members will join the festivities that is CCC-Hastings alumni weekend. There are several events planned, including a golf outing, a documentary, campus tours, a car show, and a basketball/volleyball showcase.
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The first round of the Class A State baseball tournament began Friday at Werner Park in Omaha. No. 8 Kearney competed against top-seeded Millard West. It was a pitchers dual for most of the game, but the Wildcats had more offense and came away with a 3-0 win to advance to the Class A Quarterfinals.
Tuesday night’s election meant the end of the road for Grand Island mayoral candidate Julie Wright. According to Hall County’s Election Commissioner report, more than 9,700 people headed to the polls on Tuesday. Following up with Adams County Sheriff candidates. Updated: 16 hours ago. Local4 News followed up...
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Northwest girls soccer team took their talents to Omaha for the first time ever today to face off against Columbus Scotus in the B State Championship. Down 4-0 at the half, Lexie Lillenthal scored on a free kick for the teams only goal of the game. The Vikings would come up short today 5-1 the final. Northwest finishes 15-3 overall on the season and have eleven freshman coming back for next year to take on a new season.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare Diabetes Program and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Endocrinology are partnering for a new program that offers telemedicine visits. This allows pediatric patients who previously had to travel for their care through Children’s to now use telemedicine once a month at Mary...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a paid suspension, Nebraska Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love announced his resignation Friday. Coach Love was suspended February 19. The Husker program said the suspension was a personal matter and didn’t release more details. Starting guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team’s roster at the same time of the suspension.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Barn Festival is less than a couple of weeks away and festival staff are getting everything ready for the big weekends ahead. While most things will remain the same as years past, there are a few slight changes to be looking forward to. A portion...
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - In Thursday’s boys soccer Class B State Quarterfinal matchup between No. 7 Grand Island Northwest and second-seed Lexington, Vikings’ goaltender Ezekiel Koenig suffered an apparent head and neck injury. Rushing out for a 50/50 ball, Koenig appeared to collide with one of his defenders...
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska-Kearney head men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton announced today that wing Skylar Wilson will suit up for the Lopers next season. Wilson (6-7, 180 lbs.) joins forward Ryder Kirsch (6-7 forward/Rapid City, S.D.) and guard Jamison Gruber (6-1 guard/Council Bluffs, Ia.) as recent additions to the 2022-23 roster.
COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - Utility workers restored power Thursday night after strong thunderstorm winds knocked out power. Nebraska Public Power District reported that during thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, 6,000 customers lost power. NPPD said the strong winds broke numerous power poles and downed power lines. As of Friday morning,...
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - Clay County took quite the hit from Thursday’s storms, the damage was felt particularly hard with farm equipment in the county. Grain bins were toppled over and one was even punched in by the winds. Along Highway 6 there are several pivots with sections knocked down.
