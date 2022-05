OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The first round of the Class A State baseball tournament began Friday at Werner Park in Omaha. No. 8 Kearney competed against top-seeded Millard West. It was a pitchers dual for most of the game, but the Wildcats had more offense and came away with a 3-0 win to advance to the Class A Quarterfinals.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO