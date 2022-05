RADAR CHECK: As advertised, we have a few small, spotty showers on radar early this morning across the central counties of Alabama. These are moving southward, and we also note a couple of lightning strikes as well. We will see these around through the afternoon, but odds of any one particular spot getting wet remain 20 percent or less. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny sky today with a high in the mid 80s. The average high for Birmingham on May 12 is 81.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO