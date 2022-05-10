Arlington ISD fires substitute teacher after using racial slur in front of elementary students

DALLAS — (DALLAS) -- Haley Taylor Schlitz made headlines in 2019 after getting accepted into nine law schools. She was just 16 at the time. Now, after three years of classes, long nights, clerkships and internships – and a pandemic to boot – Taylor Schlitz is ready to step into her next chapter.
Parents and students are outraged and demanding answers after a beloved Arlington Public Schools teacher was escorted from her classroom during school. According to NBC Washington, Sharon Gaston has been serving as the lead reading specialist at Taylor Elementary School for over a decade. Parents believe was removed from her position after she applied for the principal’s job at the school and was passed over.
After immediately claiming there was no evidence that a shooting earlier this week at an Asian-owned business was a hate crime, Dallas police have flipped and now say there is evidence it may have been. The police chief described three crimes that appear to be the work of a serial shooter.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for two people who allegedly filled up a shopping cart, then pulled a gun on a store worker who asked to see a receipt before they left. It happened on May 8 at a store on 3220 Main Street. Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Fort Worth police.
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police hope very clear surveillance video will help capture a theft suspect. This happened back on April 29, in a neighborhood in the 2400 block of Garden Creek Drive, near 360 and Green Oaks Boulevard. The video shows the suspect breaking the driver's side window and...
Two men are dead and three others injured after a group of men started shooting at each other in Deep Ellum early Friday morning, Dallas police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers stationed in the entertainment district arrived at the 2800 block of Elm Street within seconds after gunshots erupted at about 2 a.m., just as patrons were leaving bars.
ARLINGTON, Texas - It’s a little-known fact that one person stutters out of every 100 people. The research and science of stuttering is gaining momentum in the U.S, and UT Arlington is paving the way with new areas for students. At least one graduating senior has made the topic her focus.
DALLAS - The Dallas City Council members adopted a resolution in support of plans to allow all students in Dallas to ride DART buses and trains for free to get to school or after-school activities. But it comes at a time when criminal activity on DART transportation is spiking. There...
At the intersection of Cooks Lane and John T. White in East Fort Worth, black tire marks cover the pavement and a stop sign lays flattened on the ground after neighbors say street racers have taken over the street multiple nights in the last few weeks. “They shut down the...
FORT WORTH, Texas — An arrest has been made in the killing of two teenagers at a Valentine's Day party in Fort Worth, according to police records. Dayran Montrice Hobdy, 18, was arrested Tuesday evening on a murder charge, according to a Fort Worth police incident report. Hobdy on...
DALLAS — Two people have been arrested in the shooting at a concert and trail ride in southern Dallas last month that left one man dead and injured 16 others, police officials announced Thursday. Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojiea Givens, 26, face charges of felony deadly conduct, according to...
DALLAS — A mother in Dallas is asking for the community’s help in locating her missing daughter. Brendetta McDonald has been placing fliers in areas across Dallas and posting her daughter’s photo on a variety of social media sites. McDonald said her 15-year-old daughter has been missing...
Five people have been wounded in an early morning mass shooting in Deep Ellum. Just as the Deep Ellum bars were closing about 2 a.m. there was gunfire and lots of it near Elm and Crowdus just a block from Malcom X.
DALLAS - A judge told Children’s Medical Center in Dallas that it can again start treating transgender children in spite of a threat by state lawmakers that it may be child abuse. The GENECIS program, run by both Children’s and UT Southwestern Medical Center, stopped accepting new patients in...
DALLAS - Three women were shot at a hair salon in the Koreatown area in Northwest Dallas. Police are investigating whether a customer dispute sometime before the attack had anything to do with it. Meanwhile, federal agents are trying to determine if it was a hate crime. It happened around...
FARMERSVILLE, Texas — A teenage driver was killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler Wednesday, the Farmersville police chief said. Chief Mike Sullivan told WFAA that there were four vehicles involved in the accident. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 78 and County...
Comments / 0