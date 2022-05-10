ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington ISD fires substitute teacher after using racial slur in front of elementary students

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident happened Friday at Swift Elementary...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Students And Parents Advocate For Beloved Arlington Teacher Who Was Removed From Position

Parents and students are outraged and demanding answers after a beloved Arlington Public Schools teacher was escorted from her classroom during school. According to NBC Washington, Sharon Gaston has been serving as the lead reading specialist at Taylor Elementary School for over a decade. Parents believe was removed from her position after she applied for the principal’s job at the school and was passed over.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Alleged shoplifter pulls gun on store worker when asked for receipt

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for two people who allegedly filled up a shopping cart, then pulled a gun on a store worker who asked to see a receipt before they left. It happened on May 8 at a store on 3220 Main Street. Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Fort Worth police. 
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Society
Arlington, TX
Society
Arlington, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Killed, Several Others Injured in Deep Ellum Shooting: Dallas Police

Two men are dead and three others injured after a group of men started shooting at each other in Deep Ellum early Friday morning, Dallas police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers stationed in the entertainment district arrived at the 2800 block of Elm Street within seconds after gunshots erupted at about 2 a.m., just as patrons were leaving bars.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

UT Arlington student overcomes stutter, graduates with two degrees

ARLINGTON, Texas - It’s a little-known fact that one person stutters out of every 100 people. The research and science of stuttering is gaining momentum in the U.S, and UT Arlington is paving the way with new areas for students. At least one graduating senior has made the topic her focus.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitute Teacher#Racial Slur#Racial Injustice#Racism#Arlington Isd#Swift Elementary
fox4news.com

DART exploring free fare program for Dallas-area students

DALLAS - The Dallas City Council members adopted a resolution in support of plans to allow all students in Dallas to ride DART buses and trains for free to get to school or after-school activities. But it comes at a time when criminal activity on DART transportation is spiking. There...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
fox4news.com

Judge: Dallas hospital can resume care for young transgender patients

DALLAS - A judge told Children’s Medical Center in Dallas that it can again start treating transgender children in spite of a threat by state lawmakers that it may be child abuse. The GENECIS program, run by both Children’s and UT Southwestern Medical Center, stopped accepting new patients in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Northwest Dallas hair salon shooting leaves 3 women injured

DALLAS - Three women were shot at a hair salon in the Koreatown area in Northwest Dallas. Police are investigating whether a customer dispute sometime before the attack had anything to do with it. Meanwhile, federal agents are trying to determine if it was a hate crime. It happened around...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy