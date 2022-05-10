ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Movie Car Monday: Ryan Gosling’s Chevelle Malibu from ‘Drive’

By Erik Sherman
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Gosling's character in Drive pilots some interesting vehicles. Perhaps the most interesting mount is his rough yet awesome 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

1964 Chevy Impala SS Is Being Offered At No Reserve

This true SS Impala offers elegant style. The Chevrolet Impala seems to have been around for ions, and despite a couple of hiatuses, GM still produces a current Impala model to this day. While the car may not have been around for ions, per se, but it has been around for quite a few decades considering that 1958 was its very first model year. Let's talk about the 1964 model year, the last model of the third-generation as well as the final year to sit atop GM's X-Frame. Being offered by OK Classics Auction is this example of a true SS 1964 Chevy Impala.
DURANT, OK
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gosling
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang Mule Boasted The First Production Front End

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple 2024 Ford Mustang prototypes out driving around, including a likely base model, a possible GT variant making some pleasing V8 sounds, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model. Those same spies also captured some shots of the S650’s interior, giving us a good look at its new flat-bottom steering wheel. More recently, we’ve seen the front end of both a base and potential GT next-gen Mustang completely uncovered via a pair of leaks as well.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Classic Car#Drive#La#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

102K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy