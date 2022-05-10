ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market makes return

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a press release sent to the Greenville, North Carolina, community, nonprofit organization Uptown Greenville announced on May 9 the eight-week return of the Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market to take place from May 11 to June 29. According to the release, the open-air market will be held each Wednesday...

WNCT

People & Places: Cafe Madeleine Bakery in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A trip to Cafe Madeleine is more than just a place to eat. What used to be a tobacco town has transformed is now the home of a unique French bakery. You might think of such a place in New York City, probably not Eastern North Carolina. However, that’s just what […]
FARMVILLE, NC
cbs17

Publix is bringing another supermarket to the Triangle. Here’s where

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Publix is opening its 11th store in the Triangle. Company spokesman Jared Glover said Friday that the supermarket chain will open a 45,000-square-foot store in the eastern part of Raleigh. The store will be located at the southwest corner of Buffaloe and Forestville roads, near...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
WNCT

Celebration on the Sound starts Thursday night

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Celebration on the Sound is happening for the first time ever.Carteret Community College will host the carnival and concert. It starts Thursday night with lots of fun fair rides.And throughout the weekend country music artists Avery Anna, Parmalee, Randy Houser and Shy […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
WNCT

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Car show coming to Jacksonville on May 21st

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A car show is coming to Jacksonville looking to wow families. On Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is holding a “Kolossal Day” for kids. The 3rd Annual Kolossal Day for Kids will feature a motorcycle ride and car show. The motorcycle ride starts and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
cbs17

City of Raleigh deems hotel unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Raleigh hotel was deemed an unsafe building by the city. It is located on New Bern Avenue. The City of Raleigh posted the notice on the front doors, and now those staying there are forced to pack their bags. Inspectors found numerous safety violations, including missing...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Few details are being released after a police chase this afternoon in Pitt County. The chase ended at South Memorial Drive and 5th Street in Greenville where a man was taken away in handcuffs. It began shortly before 2:00 p.m. near the DOT offices on North...
GREENVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Swamp Loggers shutters family business

Say goodbye to Bobby Goodson and his crew of rugged loggers from the swamps of North Carolina. The high cost of gas prices has become too much for Goodson All Terrain Logging, of Swamp Logger fame, who've decided to close up shop. Flanked by his wife, fourth-generation logger, Bobby T....
WNCT

New Bern to host 30th annual antique car show

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Get your engines revving. The New Bern annual antique car show is happening this Saturday. The 30th Annual Antique Automobile Show will be held Saturday, May 14, in historic downtown New Bern. This event will be open and free to the public with the show being staged on Middle Street […]
NEW BERN, NC
WCNC

North Carolina will launch initiative to expand internet access

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced an initiative called Internet for All, which will launch in North Carolina. Using $45 billion in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, every state will get $5 million to create a 5-year action...
DURHAM, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO makes meth trafficking arrest

On May 12, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Ronald Karl Bullock, 31 years of age, of 126 Vermont Avenue in Washington. Bullock was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession and Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation and Felony Flee to Elude Arrest. Bullock’s arrest stemmed from Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Bullock during a drug investigation. Bullock refused to stop on Hwy. 264 and led Investigators on a high-speed chase into Pitt County where investigators lost sight and terminated the chase. During the chase Bullock threw approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine out the window. Investigators from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit recovered the methamphetamine. Shortly after the chase was terminated, Pitt County Sheriff Deputies spotted Bullock on Memorial Drive. Bullock fled from Pitt County Sheriff Deputies and was apprehended at the intersection of 5th Street and Memorial Drive in Greenville. Bullock was arrested and charged with Felony Flee to Elude and Possession of Marijuana in Pitt County. Bullock was detained in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000 secured bond.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina hospital officials react to safety rankings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Leapfrog Group gives safety grades to hospitals across the country based on a variety of factors. Hospitals in Eastern Carolina were given grades ranging from “A” to “F”, and WITN dove further into why hospitals were assessed the way they were.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville man arrested for murder in New York

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WNCT) – A Greenville resident has been arrested for murder in New York that occurred on May 10. The Binghamton Police responded to 58 Floral Ave for a report of shots. Upon arrival officers located a male who had sustained several gunshot wounds, down in the parking lot. Responding officers performed life-saving measures […]
GREENVILLE, NC

