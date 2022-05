NEW YORK - More hikes could be on the way for electricity costs in New York, as officials say customers can expect to pay as much as 12% more on utility bills this summer. According to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates and oversees utilities like the electricity and gas industries, "The statewide average residential full-service commodity rate is expected to be about 12% higher than last summer."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO