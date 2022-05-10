NYC traffic violence

NEW YORK - A man from North Carolina has been arrested and charged after allegedly selling over 48 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in Manhattan and Queens, authorities said on Friday. Juvenal Andrade-Mora, 37, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Wednesday, May 11 in Manhattan, and has been charged with one count...
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is asking for help to identify two wanted for opening fire on a Bronx sidewalk. Two teenagers were shot in the incident. The NYPD says it happened about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Fordham section. The two suspects were walking...
NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death after getting into a dispute at a gas station in Queens. It happened on Thursday night just before midnight. The New York City Police Department says that 58-year-old Curtis Rippe got into some sort of argument with two men in their 20s at the gas station on Horace Harding Expressway in the Corona section.
NEW YORK - A couple who apparently were upset they couldn't get on a bus in between stops brutally attacked the driver. It happened on a bus in the Bronx last Thursday. New York City Police Department officials say that the man and woman approached a BX18 bus that was between stops at about 4 p.m. in Mount Eden.
The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is one of the busiest roadways in all of the five boroughs, but it's also in some of the worst shape. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is facing backlash for pulling funding in his current budget that was supposed to go to repairs.
NEW YORK - In a fiery news conference on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the New York City Police Department and demanded more support for the department from lawmakers. "There is no fear from people carrying guns," Adams said. "I've never seen anything like this in my...
NEW YORK - The New York State Department of Health announced Friday that people living in counties that are considered "high risk" for transmission of the coronavirus should return to wearing masks indoors as a surge of infections continues statewide. "In accordance with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease...
NEW YORK - One suspect is dead after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Friday evening. Authorities say that plainclothes officers were in the area of Seneca Avenue & Hunts Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section just before 8 p.m. when they came across two men having a dispute.
NEW YORK - New York City Police Department officers have arrested a man accused of a knifepoint rape in a Bronx elevator. Police arrested 46-year-old Ramon Rotestan of the Bronx. He faces rape and robbery charges. The assault occurred on May 9 at about 10 p.m. in the area of...
Authorities in Connecticut were investigating the shooting of a female black bear in Newtown that left two bear cubs orphaned. The shooting took place on Thursday in the area of Scudder Road. Newtown Police said that the DEEP left the surviving bear cubs in the area as it is their...
NEW YORK - A sleeping teen narrowly missed being hit when an out-of-control pick-up truck smashed through their bedroom. The truck went through a bedroom that a teen was inside in a converted garage. The family says that if the bed had been in a different spot in the room the could have been a tragedy.
WACO, Texas - The US Marshals are looking for a man who stabbed a bus driver during a prison transfer in Texas and managed to escape custody. A manhunt is underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He is considered armed and dangerous.
NEW YORK - A baby girl who was just 11 months old when she was struck in the face by a stray bullet in January was released from a hospital Friday after relearning how to talk and walk. Catherine Arias walked out of Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla in Westchester...
NEW YORK - A bodega worker is recovering after a vicious assault on Staten Island. Police are asking for the public's help finding the assailant. The 54-year-old man was working on Tuesday at about 5 a.m. at the store at Y&R Deli & Grocery on Victory Boulevard in the Tompkinsville section when the suspect approached him behind the counter and suddenly struck him with a glass bottle multiple times, said police.
NEW YORK - The summer season at Rockaway Beach in X is just around the corner, but it may be cut short this year. Beach 92nd to Beach 116th Street is expected to be closed for much of the summer due to an improvement project meant to protect the coast from future erosion.
NEW YORK - Police are looking for the suspect who followed a woman into an apartment building elevator in the Bronx and raped her at knife point. The assault occurred on May 9 at about 10 p.m. in the area of Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue in the Pelham Bay section.
NEW YORK - UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested in case. The NYPD is investigating after a teen was shot in Queens on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, a 17-year-old, was hit by a bullet near Maspeth High School on Grand Avenue in Elmhurst. The teen is reportedly a student at the school and...
New York City is threatening to close part of a popular stretch of Rockaway Beach this summer so the Army Corps of Engineers can continue work on a project to protect the shoreline from erosion. But the possible closures have some local businesses and neighbors fed up.
Woman rescued at Florida intersection meets good Samaritans who helped her. With the orange dumbbell in hand, the woman who became unconscious while behind the wheel in Florida earlier in May – prompting a group of good Samaritans to rush to her aid, and captured on video that quickly went viral – thanked each and every one of them for coming to her rescue.
LONG ISLAND - Shannan Gilbert, a woman who disappeared in a beach community on Long Island more than a decade ago, sparking an investigation into a possible serial killer, said "there's somebody after me" in a newly released 911 tape. Gilbert’s call was one of three released by the Suffolk...
