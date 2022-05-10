NYC traffic violence

NEW YORK - A bodega worker is recovering after a vicious assault on Staten Island. Police are asking for the public's help finding the assailant. The 54-year-old man was working on Tuesday at about 5 a.m. at the store at Y&R Deli & Grocery on Victory Boulevard in the Tompkinsville section when the suspect approached him behind the counter and suddenly struck him with a glass bottle multiple times, said police.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO