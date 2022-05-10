ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

14 dogs rescued from terrible conditions in Bradenton home

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdauo_0fYVpeoY00

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — There was a disturbing discovery inside one Bradenton home Saturday.

Police rescued more than a dozen animals living in horrible conditions.

Officers first got a call about two people arguing at the home on 13th Street West. That’s when they discovered the animals. Detectives found 14 dogs in cages, stacked on top of each another.

The animals were sitting in their own feces and urine, and lacked appropriate access to water. Police found two birds as well.

Detectives said there was little A/C, extreme clutter, piles of garbage and insects inside the home.

Police said the woman at the home surrendered the animals.

“It appeared there may have been a situation that was out of control of the owners of these pets,” Bradenton Police Department’s Meredith Frameli said.

Police said the woman called animals services to give up the animal the day before. She didn’t want to speak with 8 On Your Side Monday.

“It was unsafe environment for the animals as well as anyone who would have been living in that home,” Frameli said. “It was just not a safe clean environment.”

Jose Leiva knows his neighbors, including the woman who lives at the home. He said he knew she had animals, but was shocked to find out how they were living.

“She always keeps the dogs inside, never outside,” Leiva said. “I didn’t even know.”

Leiva owns two cats of his own, so the news is upsetting.

“I hope everything works out for her because she loves her dogs, she needs the help for that,” Leiva said.

Manatee Animal Services is now caring for the animals, and getting them ready for adoption. No charges have been filed, but detectives are still investigating both the domestic incident and animal complaint cases.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Todd Freed at 941-932-9370.

