ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Warm, summer-like week ahead

By Haley Bouley
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

We have a beautiful week ahead, with temperatures closing in on levels that we usually find during the peak of the summer months!

If you’re looking to cool off, or take to kayak or sail boat out of the water for the first time this year, please remember that water temperatures are still dangerously cold!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2Y99_0fYVnjjF00

Did you know that your body loses heat in cold water 4 times faster than in cold air! Having a plan, letting someone know where you’re going and wearing you life jacket can all help to save your life in the event of emergency!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zQed_0fYVnjjF00

Record high temperatures are possible for the end of this week… Don’t forget the sunscreen!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0junMz_0fYVnjjF00

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Blog#Water Temperatures#Nexstar Media Inc
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy