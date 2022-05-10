ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Family: Culinary student shot in Lincoln Park armed robbery continues to improve

By Alyssa Donovan, Glenn Marshall
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eA8c_0fYVnOO600

CHICAGO — Residents in Lincoln Park met Monday night to discuss the string of violence in their North Side neighborhood.

The meeting comes as one of their own continues to fight for his life after being shot during a disturbing robbery . The victim, 23-year-old Dakotah Earley, remains in critical condition after police say he was shot three times last Friday.

However on Tuesday evening, his brother posted to Earley’s GoFundMe that “today has been an amazing day for Dakotah!”

He said Earley briefly opened his eyes after his mother called his name and gave his doctor an unexpected “thumbs up.”

Police say Earley was near Webster and Wayne Avenue when a man stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his cell phone around 3 a.m. A struggle ensued and Earley was robbed and then shot three times at close range in the back and head.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video. The same camera captured unknown offenders stealing catalytic converters near Wayne and Webster Sunday night.

Video captures man being shot during Lincoln Park armed robbery

On Monday, family shared on a GoFundMe page that that his abdomen surgery was successful Monday. They also say that his blood pressure is stabilizing.

The page has raised nearly $77,000 for Earley’s medical expenses as of Tuesday morning.

Monday’s Zoom meeting with the Wrightwood Neighborhood Association and Chicago Police District 19 Commander Amin Jesani focused on violence prevention. Police believe the robbery may be connected to several others on the Northside as officers recovered the white vehicle used during Earley’s attack.

“One thing I will tell you is once we have the resources,” Jesani said. “We are not going to pull them back. Once we have the resources there and have a better idea of what’s going on, the resources will stay in the area.”

Chicago police Supt. David Brown shared Monday that the department will be ramping up resources as the warmer weather returns, which often brings an increase in violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man assaulted senior rideshare driver: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for attacking a senior citizen who was working as a rideshare driver, Illinois State Police said. Around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, state troopers working in Chicago's district responded to the northbound Belmont Avenue ramp off Interstate 90 for a report of an assault.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl, 16, shot in head and critically wounded in West Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a home in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening. At 6:50 p.m., the girl was inside the home in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police: Woman shot while toddler in backseat on South Side

CHICAGO — A 36-year-old woman was shot Friday morning on the South Side while a toddler was in her backseat. Just after 8 a.m., police responded to the 8800 block of South Indiana on the report of a crash. Police believe a 36-year-old woman got into an argument with a man in the 8700 block of South State.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Wayne, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday. Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire. The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution. The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Hundreds overtake streets in Old Town Triangle; 1 charged

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old was charged after large groups of people crowded the streets of downtown and Old Town Triangle. A large group of people, who police described as “youths,” gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday after being dispersed from North Avenue Beach by police. Officers […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
CBS Chicago

Police warns residents, search for man responsible for attacking three women in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women in logan square remain on edge. A man wanted for a series of attacks is still on the loose. Police say he's targeted at least three women.CBS 2'S Asal Rezaei reports from Logan Square near where those attacks happened.Police and neighbors in this area are on high alert, especially heading into the weekend. Police say the attacker has been following women into their buildings wearing a construction vest. The latest attacks happen within just 24-hours of each other on the same block. Women like Gaby Ramon who live in this area say they've been constantly looking over...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#Thefts#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Earley S Gofundme
fox32chicago.com

Joliet police: 3 charged after narcotics bust in suburban Chicago

JOLIET, Ill. - The Joliet Police Department has arrested two men and a woman following a multi-year investigation into narcotics dealing. On Wednesday morning, Joliet officers and federal agents executed arrest warrants on Victor Gutierrez-Barajas, Tomas Aguirre and Consuelo Aguirre-Recendiz. The investigation led to the seizure of more than 1,500...
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Woman arrested for looting on Michigan Avenue in 2020: police

CHICAGO — A woman was arrested and charged for looting on Michigan Avenue back in 2020, according to Chicago police. Savannah Scott, 23, was arrested Tuesday on the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue after being identified as the offender who entered a store on the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue on Aug. 10, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy