Fayetteville, AR

Police searching for missing Fayetteville woman

By Elena Ramirez
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman went missing after a night out on Dickson Street, according to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police department.

Shelby Ratliff, 28, was seen leaving Ryleigh’s bar around 2 a.m. on May 5 according to her family and friends. She was taken by Uber to The Cottages on Hollywood where she was last seen. It is uncertain if she went back into the Uber, according to her family.

She was last seen wearing a beige shirt with mushrooms, brown and red flannel, cut-off jean shorts and white Doc Martens.

Springdale police shoot and kill man, officers with minor injuries
    Shelby Ratliff, 28, is missing. These are tattoo’s she has. Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department.
    Shelby Ratliff, 28, is missing after visiting an apartment complex. Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department.

Her family is asking anyone who was at Ryleigh’s Wednesday night to Thursday morning to reach out to FPD. If anyone has any information please contact the FPD at 479-578-3555.

THV11

Body of missing Arkansas woman recovered from creek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department has confirmed that the body of a missing woman was recovered from the Town Branch Creek Friday, May 13. 28-year-old Shelby Ratliff went missing during the early morning hours of May 5. She was last seen leaving Dickson Street in Fayetteville around 2 a.m. and was dropped off by a rideshare service at a friend's apartment off Beechwood Ave.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Mountain Home, Arkansas 14-year-old girl missing

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A 14-year-old girl out of Mountain Home, Arkansas is missing, according to Arkansas State Police. Sara Gilpin was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in Mountain Home. She is white and has long brown hair. She was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and Converse shoes at the time.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas State Police investigating Greenwood school bus incident

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) confirmed that they are investigating several allegations involving students at Greenwood Schools. ASP began investigating the alleged incident involving possible criminal behavior with students on a Greenwood school bus. Several concerned parents reached out to 5NEWS about the alleged incident. Greenwood held...
GREENWOOD, AR
THV11

Body of missing North Dakota man recovered in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have found and recovered the body of 25-year-old Jordan Simeon who was reported missing on March 7 and was last seen near Maumelle. According to reports, Simeon's body was recovered from Newton Creek near I-40 and the White Oak Crossing on April 27.
MAUMELLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

Have You Seen This Missing Texarkana Teen?

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department needs your help in locating a missing Texarkana, Arkansas teen. Braylyn Perkins, a 13-year-old has been missing since May 10, 2022. Perkins is described as a 5'02" white female with blonde hair, and green eyes, weighing 120 pounds. If you have seen Braylyn or know her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Phillips with the Texarkana Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154. See other missing juveniles on their Facebook page.
TEXARKANA, AR
FOX 2

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in this afternoon (5/11) to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now in its second day. Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers and neighbors of 12-year-old, Itali Renee Savage, began canvasing sections of […]
NEOSHO, MO
KARK 4 News

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
