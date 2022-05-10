Mickey Gilley remembered by Texas Country Music Hall of Fame

I remember the day very well. It was May 9, 1989. I was working on the air at KASE in Austin. Just a normal day until we got the news.....Keith Whitley found dead. "No this is wrong" was the first thought that popped into my head. Keith was a frefrequent visitor to Austin. In fact he had filmed a couple of his videos in the town of Pflugerville, just outside of Austin and I had mced a Keith Whitley concert for the area's FFA chapter a few months ago. Sadly, the news was accurate. I still believe that Keith would be a superstar today with dozens of number one hits if he had lived. His voice is unmatched and I hope that he will one day be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A few months ago, I found this autograph from Keith in one of my footlockers. Needless to say, it is one of my most treasured items from my radio career.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO