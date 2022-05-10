Governor Murphy & Human Services Commissioner Adelman Announce $10 Million in New Grants to Support Summer Youth Camps

The Toms River Police Department recognized three brave people who went above and beyond to help a stranger in need. Christina Cobb intervened and saved a woman who was actively being attacked by a suspect with a knife. (Unavailable for a photo). Melissa Watson saved a two year old child from a potential tragedy while wondering alone in the middle of Route 37, and Frank Cerankowski stopped an attacker who repeatedly stabbing his victim as they tried to get away. Mr. Cerankowski held the suspect on the ground until the police arrived.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO