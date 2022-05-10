ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Murphy & Human Services Commissioner Adelman Announce $10 Million in New Grants to Support Summer Youth Camps

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Phil Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced that $10 million in grants will be available for summer youth camps to help cover operational expenses and provide financial assistance to eligible families. “This funding represents my administration’s continued commitment to supporting New Jersey families by strengthening...

Committee advances bill allowing non-CDL drivers to transport students on certain school buses

The Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee moved a bill alleviating the pressure on schools to hire drivers with commercial driver’s licenses to transport students on nine-seat passenger buses. Under the bill (A3565), sponsored by Assemblymen Sean Kean and Edward Thomson, a driver with a valid non-commercial basic driver’s...
Behind the Biden Baby Formula Shortage: “A Life and Death Issue” – Lakewood Area Shelves Drying Up | Aharon Ben David

According to Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack, “illegal immigrants currently in federal detention centers have plenty of baby formula delivered by the Biden administration by the pallet.” Pallets of baby formula have been delivered by the Biden Administration as store shelves are go bare. To anyone who has been shopping for baby formula in Lakewood, this comes as no surprise.
Lakewood Fire Department signs Contact for New Tower Ladder

The Lakewood Fire Department will soon be taking delivery of a brand new tower ladder to serve the town better. “So excited to announce the Lakewood Fire Department has signed the contract for a Seagrave Aerialscope 75′ tower ladder,” says Chief John Yahr. “This apparatus will be an excellent addition to the fleet and will definitely save lives and property over its life. The short wheelbase as well as the overall length will aid in accessibility to incidents.
PHOTOS: Toms River Police Department Honors Three Civilians for their Heroic Actions

The Toms River Police Department recognized three brave people who went above and beyond to help a stranger in need. Christina Cobb intervened and saved a woman who was actively being attacked by a suspect with a knife. (Unavailable for a photo). Melissa Watson saved a two year old child from a potential tragedy while wondering alone in the middle of Route 37, and Frank Cerankowski stopped an attacker who repeatedly stabbing his victim as they tried to get away. Mr. Cerankowski held the suspect on the ground until the police arrived.
PHOTOS: Common Grounds Community Garden in Lakewood Launches their Second Year

After a long winter of planning and preparation, the volunteers of the Common Grounds Community Garden are excited to open for another season. As the beneficiary of a grant from the Lakewood Township, they have been able to expand for 2022 with additional garden beds, a greater variety of plants, as well as updated decor to make trips to the garden even more pleasant for visitors.
Kiddush Levana Alert | Rabbi Moshe Flohr

Even though tonight is only י”א אייר , tonight is probably the LAST NIGHT for Kiddush Levana. This is because based on the current forecast, Thursday night and Motzoei Shabbos and Sunday night will all be rainy and/or cloudy. Therefore, tonight is (probably)...
Watch: What Rabbi Wallerstein Would Do If He Had One More Hour to Live

It was one of Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein’s final requests in this world – ensuring that the Ohr Naava programs continue beyond his lifetime. THIS LAST WEEK: Generous supporters have pledged to match $2 million to help Ohr Naava meet its annual budget. 2x MATCHING IS ENDING TONIGHT! Just...
UPDATE: Driver who caused overturn accident in Lakewood slapped with multiple charges, including DWI and Suspended License

The driver who caused yesterday’s overturn accident in Lakewood was charged with multiple offenses, police say. At approximately 8am, Officers responded to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Swathmore Avenue for a report of a crash involving a 2012 Chrysler 200 and a 2015 Ford Focus resulting in injuries. Upon arrival, they observed one of the vehicles involved was overturned. Both of the drivers involved were treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
PHOTOS: Accident involving motorcyclist in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was luckily not seriously injured in an accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened shortly after 4:00 PM at the intersection of Route 9 and Cross Street. As the summer approaches and motorcyclists take to the streets, both drivers and motorcyclists are reminded to share the road...
Two juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

Two juveniles are in custody in Jackson connection with a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, at approximately 11:50 am, Police Officers Kevin Scheuerman and Michael Collins were on patrol and checking an undeveloped cul-de-sac located off of Clearstream Road when they observed a vehicle at the rear of the area. Upon...
VIDEO: Another Fox Vs Goose Incident Caught on Video in Lakewood; Watch the Suspect Flee from Police…

The fox allegedly attempted to steal eggs, but the mama stood her ground…. And then the police showed up and the wannabe thief fled the scene. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
