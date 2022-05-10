Reds blast Brewers 10-5 for 2nd straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds won two straight games for the first time this season, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5. The Reds bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12. Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff to make it 1-0. Drury’s three-run homer in the fifth put the Reds ahead for good at 5-3. Farmer added insurance with his blast in the seventh that snapped an 0-for-34 skid.

