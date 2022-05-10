Reds blast Brewers 10-5 for 2nd straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Colin Moran homered in his third straight at-bat, Brandon Drury and Kyle Farmer each hit a three-run homer, and the Cincinnati Reds won two straight games for the first time this season, rallying past the Milwaukee Brewers 10-5. The Reds bounced back after being swept in three games at Milwaukee last week by a combined score of 34-12. Moran connected in the second inning off Brandon Woodruff to make it 1-0. Drury’s three-run homer in the fifth put the Reds ahead for good at 5-3. Farmer added insurance with his blast in the seventh that snapped an 0-for-34 skid.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0