Rick Reilly says he’s been gathering string. What that means, he explains, is he’s been picking up little stories here and there for several decades, gathering material from the beginning of his epic sportswriting career. He joined Sports Illustrated in 1985. He wrote his first golf book (Missing Links) in 1996. He’s written five more since then including his latest, So Help Me Golf. And in honor of that latest book’s release, he joined this week’s Drop Zone podcast.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO