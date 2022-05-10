Lawyers seek to delay Georgia execution set for next week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge presiding over Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's death penalty trial was assigned the case despite never having overseen a major trial. Judge Elizabeth Scherer was assigned randomly by computer. That's the system used in Broward County and throughout much of Florida. Her lack of experience will be scrutinized throughout the upcoming trial, which will determine if the 23-year-old Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Jury selection is underway, with opening statements scheduled for next month.
CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search continues for a Texas inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder. Gonzalo Lopez escaped Thursday from a transport bus after stabbing the driver, authorities said. The driver's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Officials say there were 16 prisoners on the bus...
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin flown from Texas to a Florida Keys research center seven weeks ago has been moved to the facility's primary dolphin lagoon. Thursday's transfer marks the male marine mammal's final integration into a "forever family" of other permanent dolphin residents. Ranger...
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Florida girl who died weighing less than 10 pounds are accused of negligent child abuse. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the 57-year-old father and 35-year-old mother were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responding to a call about an unresponsive child found...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A central Florida man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 40-year-old Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court. Fairchild was arrested in Orlando in August 2021.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The state of Florida welcomed 36 million visitors to the state during the first three months of 2022. That is according to Visit Florida estimated statistics that were released by the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office Friday. The increase in visitors to the state represented...
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Students at a central Florida high school are declaring victory after taking their protest to their school board over plans to censor a yearbook page showing a student walkout against the state's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. Seminole County School Board members...
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Maryland says a Florida man has pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of more than 2,600 checks intended for religious institutions in several states that were deposited into fake bank accounts. U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron announced Tuesday that 31-year-old...
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month in an attack that wounded 10 people has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. Frank James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He’s charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. A lawyer representing James at the time of his arrest cautioned not to rush to judgment.
Race authorities have decided that Derby horse Rich Strike will be able to maintain his 2022 Kentucky Derby win, and another winner, Derby horse Secret Oath, will keep her Kentucky Oaks title. On Wednesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission reported that all post-race samples for tests from both the 2022...
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia representative wants Congress to condemn attempts to criminally prosecute people who perform abortions or women who have abortions or experience miscarriages. Rep. Nikema Williams is introducing her House resolution on Thursday. The Atlanta Democrat used to be a lobbyist for Planned Parenthood in the...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State at Miami (Fla.) college baseball game scheduled for Friday night at Howser Stadium was postponed. The first game of an Atlantic Coast Conference three-series between the rival programs was postponed due to inclement weather in the Tallahassee area Friday. Florida State Athletics says...
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — No. 3 Florida State (51-5) is headed to the ACC Championship game after an 8-6 win over No. 12 Duke (41-8). The Seminoles had an offensive explosion in the top of the fifth inning, scoring five runs on four hits. Jahni Kerr led off with a...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning!. It's a humid start for the day as moisture comes from an area of low pressure off the east coast of Florida. This will bring in mostly cloudy skies with chances for showers and storms with a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will feel breezy, reaching around 10 mph. Our temperatures started in the low to mid 70s, topping off into the mid 80s later this afternoon. We could expect cloudy skies to continue for the weekend due to remnants of this disturbance, with possible chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to climb getting into the middle of next week, reaching mid 90s with continued chances for thunderstorms.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is mulling a change to its football scheduling model that could include the elimination of divisions by 2023. Discussions are taking place during the league’s annual spring meetings. The focus is a 3-5-5 model that would have teams playing three opponents as permanent scheduling partners...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are now two-time back-to-back Regional Champions and are headed to the NCAA Championship for the second year in a row after its win Wednesday. The Seminoles took full advantage of their home course, Seminole Legacy Golf Club, and were the...
