The Golden State Warriors will look to close out the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, as they get set to host them for Game 6 from the Chase Center. Memphis stayed alive with a dominant 134-95 victory in Game 5. Without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane led all scorers with 21 points, while seven Grizzlies ended up in double-figures. Morant is considered out in this contest for Memphis and isn’t expected to return for the remainder of the playoffs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO