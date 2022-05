It all comes down to Game 7 for the Bruins if they want to move on to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston earned a thrilling 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 on Thursday night at TD Garden to force a Game 7. Thanks to some timely penalty kills, saves and goals from several lines, the Bruins were able to hang on and live to see another day.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO