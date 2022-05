FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department has confirmed that the body of a missing woman was recovered from the Town Branch Creek Friday, May 13. 28-year-old Shelby Ratliff went missing during the early morning hours of May 5. She was last seen leaving Dickson Street in Fayetteville around 2 a.m. and was dropped off by a rideshare service at a friend's apartment off Beechwood Ave.

