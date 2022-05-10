You May Not Like Monday’s But Easton Harris Loves Them

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For most people, the start of the week is a bummer.

But Easton Harris looks at it differently.

He’s counted on to be at his best on Mondays. He’s the pitcher Washington High School turns to when it needs to start the week with a win.

It’s a role he loves.

“I like to set the tone, I like being the first guy they see. That’s me being the Monday guy,” Harris said. “I’m an energy guy. I like bringing the energy. My teams know it, the other teams know it.”

He’s not only good on Monday, he’s been good every day of the week this year. When he’s not pitching, he’s a power-hitting shortstop.

And he hasn’t only been good on the field. The typically-quiet Harris has also stepped into a more vocal role around his teammates.

“Last year or two years ago, if you’d ask me if he’d be a great leader, I don’t know if I’d say that,” said Washington baseball coach Kyle Wisher. “But he’s been a great leader. He’s been vocal, if we’re down in games, he’s the one picking guys up.”

Mid-Illini leader Washington beat second place Metamora, 12-0, on Monday night to clinch at least a share of the conference title. Harris could be leading the Panthers to an undefeated conference record.

“I took the leader role and keep my teammates involved at all times. Sometimes, that’s what wins you close games,” said Harris. “I have to get them back-up, keep them excited, keep them loud and keep them involved in the game.”

Saturday, he signed his letter of intent to play at Bradley where he hopes to pitch and be a position player. With that out of the way, he’ll concentrate on getting Washington back to state, where the Panthers finished fourth a year ago.

Harris plan on getting his team wins on the first day of every week.

“My teammates believe in me. My team believes in me. I believe in myself,” said Harris. “It’s awesome every Monday.”

