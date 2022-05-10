ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IL

You May Not Like Monday’s But Easton Harris Loves Them

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tadNF_0fYViOdZ00

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For most people, the start of the week is a bummer.

But Easton Harris looks at it differently.

He’s counted on to be at his best on Mondays. He’s the pitcher Washington High School turns to when it needs to start the week with a win.

It’s a role he loves.

“I like to set the tone, I like being the first guy they see. That’s me being the Monday guy,” Harris said. “I’m an energy guy. I like bringing the energy. My teams know it, the other teams know it.”

He’s not only good on Monday, he’s been good every day of the week this year. When he’s not pitching, he’s a power-hitting shortstop.

And he hasn’t only been good on the field. The typically-quiet Harris has also stepped into a more vocal role around his teammates.

“Last year or two years ago, if you’d ask me if he’d be a great leader, I don’t know if I’d say that,” said Washington baseball coach Kyle Wisher. “But he’s been a great leader. He’s been vocal, if we’re down in games, he’s the one picking guys up.”

Mid-Illini leader Washington beat second place Metamora, 12-0, on Monday night to clinch at least a share of the conference title. Harris could be leading the Panthers to an undefeated conference record.

“I took the leader role and keep my teammates involved at all times. Sometimes, that’s what wins you close games,” said Harris. “I have to get them back-up, keep them excited, keep them loud and keep them involved in the game.”

Saturday, he signed his letter of intent to play at Bradley where he hopes to pitch and be a position player. With that out of the way, he’ll concentrate on getting Washington back to state, where the Panthers finished fourth a year ago.

Harris plan on getting his team wins on the first day of every week.

“My teammates believe in me. My team believes in me. I believe in myself,” said Harris. “It’s awesome every Monday.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Highlights For May 13, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Regional championships were won in Class 1A girls soccer tournament Friday night. Central Catholic beat Peoria Christian 8-0 to win a regional title, while U-High knocks off Macomb 5-0 to also win a regional championship. At the Mid-Illini Conference tennis meet, Dunlap took center stage. The Eagles won the team title […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for May 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka swept the four relays and senior Anna Perry won three events to lead the Hornets to the class 1A girls track and field sectional title at El Paso-Gridley High School on Thursday. Perry qualified for state by winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races. Tremont’s Cambria Geyer (200, 100 […]
EUREKA, IL
wmay.com

Longtime Lanphier Hoops Coach Arlyn Lober Dies At 98

Longtime Lanphier High School basketball coach Arlyn Lober has died. Lober coached the Lions for more than 20 years… from 1953 to 1974, taking five of those teams to the state basketball tournament. Lober had a winning percentage of nearly 66-percent as coach at Lanphier, and later served as the school’s athletic director. The school’s gymnasium bears his name. Before his coaching career, Lober was a World War II veteran who was part of General George Patton’s tank command.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bradley, IL
Washington, IL
Sports
Washington, IL
Education
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
State
Washington State
City
Metamora, IL
wgel.com

Nokomis Pitcher Throws MLB No-Hitter

Former Nokomis High School baseball pitcher Reid Detmers is on top of the major league baseball world. In only his 11th major league start for the California Angels, Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday night against Tampa Bay. The left-hander threw 108 pitches in recording the 11th no-hitter in Angels’ history. The final score was 12-0.
NOKOMIS, IL
WLTX.com

South Carolina basketball lands Illinois transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina first year head basketball coach Lamont Paris will be getting the services of Illinois transfer Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk who has committed to the Gamecock program. Playing behind consensus First Team All-American Kofi Cockburn, Bosmans-Verdonk appeared in 24 games as a sophomore with two starts. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton’s Tate Roley Growing Into Star Pitcher’s Role

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tate Roley is having an all-state caliber season as the ace of the Morton Potters pitching staff. With 82 strikeouts in 42 innings of work and an ERA just over 1.00, this year has been a breakout season. “I did a lot of offseason work. I’ve been growing, getting bigger and […]
MORTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Washington High School#Panthers
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina lands commitment from transferring Illinois forward

South Carolina is adding to its first roster under new head coach Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks have been active in the transfer portal and, on Wednesday, picked up a commitment from a transferring forward who spent the past 3 years at Illinois. As you can see below, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk took...
ILLINOIS STATE
wnns.com

New Hours Announced For Clique

Clique is now open til 3am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. That means you get to drink and dance. Dance floor open 9pm-3am every Thursday-Saturday night. Karaoke every Wednesday with Jaime as the host. Drag show 3rd Saturday of each month starting at 10:30 pm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
walls102.com

Oklahoma girl, 6, dies in ATV crash in central Illinois

TAYLORSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl died Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle she was a passenger on crashed in central Illinois, also injuring her uncle and another child. Ulicia Garner-Cox was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening by Christian County’s coroner. She was from Elmore City, Oklahoma, according to her obituary. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Garner-Cox was riding on an ATV with her 44-year-old uncle and a 10-year-old boy when it crashed and threw them off the vehicle in rural Christian County. Garner-Cox died from multiple blunt injuries, her uncle was hospitalized in critical condition and the boy suffered minor injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal West to host community watch party for Leah Marlene

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Leah Marlene sang her way to top five on American Idol. Now, Normal west is hosting a community watch party for Marlene on Sunday. There will be a pre-party on Normal West’s front lawn with food trucks, games, face painting and more. The...
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

Strong storms possible late tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After another hot and humid day today, we’ll start to see some changes to our weather over the next few days. Tomorrow will still be warm, but it won’t be as hot as our recent weather. Showers and storms will be possible later in the day, some of which may be strong or severe. Additional rain chances are expected on Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Strong storms possible this evening

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Humidity will finally begin to decrease after the hot, summerlike conditions the last few days. Friday will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80′s, but it will be more comfortable thanks to lower humidity. The main focus for Friday’s...
PEORIA, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois ADM plant suffers explosion

May 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Biofuels, News. A Peoria, Illinois ethanol plant is shut down after it suffered an explosion and caught fire Wednesday night. The Peoria Fire Department says the ADM plant has suffered around $2 million of damage. Peoria Battalion Chief Steve Rada says fire...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bailey headed to Peoria Thursday, hoping for Trump endorsement

One of the top candidates to gain the gubernatorial Republican nomination, Darren Bailey, is headed to Peoria on Thursday. Wednesday morning, WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with Bailey about his fundraiser. Bailey said one of the things he wants to accomplish if elected governor is to get rid of the FOID card.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

946
Followers
763
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy