ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Virginia abortion-rights protesters assemble at home of Supreme Court Justice

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOklW_0fYVhde900

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large group of abortion-rights protestors walked to the home of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Samuel Alito, Monday night.

Students hold abortion-rights walk-outs at Virginia schools

Protests centered on the topic of abortion have increased in popularity since a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked last week. The opinion showed a majority of justices were leaning in favor of abolishing Roe v Wade , fifty years after the landmark ruling in 1973 was established to protect a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

Alito wrote in the leaked draft opinion that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey should be overturned, successfully ending federal protection of abortion rights across the country.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted about the Monday night protest, saying, “We have been coordinating with @FairfaxCountyPD, @VSPPIO, and federal authorities to ensure that there isn’t violence.”

Virginia State Police will assist federal and local law enforcement as needed to ensure the safety of our citizens, including Supreme Court Justices, who call Virginia home.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The governor went on in the tweet to say that Virginia State Police were closely monitoring the situation with Fairfax County, and both were near the protests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 31

John Ray
3d ago

Intimidating a supreme court justice is a federal felony. Why were these people not arrested on the spot?

Reply(5)
8
Traveller678
3d ago

Abortion is not in the US Constitution. It was never written or intended, directly or indirectly, as a federally protected right. Abortion is entirely a state matter. Lobby your local representative.

Reply(7)
5
Tim Ok.
3d ago

Thank Goodness AG Garland was blocked from the Supreme Court. Why hasn’t this moron authorized FBI protection for the highest court members?

Reply(1)
3
Related
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County board chair rejects Youngkin’s advice for Supreme Court justice protests

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has some thoughts on how Fairfax County should handle abortion-related protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes. In a letter sent to the Board of Supervisors and County Executive Bryan Hill yesterday (Wednesday), the governor suggested that the Fairfax County Police Department “establish an expanded security perimeter” and limit “unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian access” around the homes of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Amy Coney Barrett, who all live in the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Society
Fairfax County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
theroanokestar.com

Virginia Absentee Ballots: Absent From The State?

For election accountability purposes, chain of custody for ballots should be observable and publicly verifiable. So, why are two of the largest counties in Virginia, as well as other localities, planning to expand the chain of custody to include a third-party absentee ballot processing company from Washington state, who was caught red-handed ignoring the security measures built into the law?
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Virginia Senator highlights path forward on abortion rights

VIRGINIA (WVNS) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is highlighting his next steps to combat the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Kaine spoke to the press on Wednesday highlighting the potential path forward and what is at risk if the landmark Supreme Court case is overruled. He said federal protections for abortion rights are needed […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Protest#The Supreme Court#Virginia State Police#Supreme Court Justices#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy