Greene County, IA

Greene county magistrate court, week ending May 6

greenecountynewsonline.com
 4 days ago

In Greene County magistrate court James Keifer Eberle of Dana was sentenced May 4 to seven days in jail, with credit for time served, on a charge of...

greenecountynewsonline.com

1380kcim.com

A Vehicle Is A Total Loss Following An Accident In Jefferson Thursday Morning

The Jefferson Fire Department and Greene County Sheriffs’ Office assisted the Jefferson Police Department in a single vehicle accident yesterday (Thursday) in Jefferson. Law enforcement says at approximately 5:12 a.m. 2003, Nissan Altima, operated by Javier Ramirez of Des Moines, was eastbound on 220th Street when he swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle entered the north ditch and came to rest in a field. According to authorities, one passenger in the car suffered injuries and was transported to the ER by Greene County Ambulance but was later flown to Des Moines by Life Flight. The other passenger and Ramirez were not injured. Authorities say the vehicle was a total loss. Ramirez was cited for Failure to provide proof of financial liability.
JEFFERSON, IA
Radio Iowa

Roadway worker killed by vehicle in SW Iowa

A road construction worker was struck by a vehicle and killed near Red Oak Thursday night. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 34 and Evergreen Avenue on the west side of Red Oak for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say...
RED OAK, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge

The Iowa Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a central Iowa lawyer who lied to police and to a judge and was criminally convicted of malicious prosecution. Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court’s Attorney Disciplinary Board filed a complaint against Andrew Aeilts, an attorney from Pella, alleging three counts of professional misconduct. Specifically, […] The post Pella attorney’s license suspended for malicious prosecution, lying to judge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PELLA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Judge Sides with Defense for California Man to be Sentenced to Probation for Stealing ATM Machine in Jefferson

A California man was recently sentenced to probation after stealing an ATM machine in Jefferson. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jorge Palacios pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft, non-habitual offender. District Court Judge Angela Doyle suspended a ten year prison sentence and placed him on probation for five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Teacher Convicted of OWI, Loses Job

The Greene County School Board terminated a high school teacher’s contract during a special meeting Wednesday morning. The Board voted unanimously to terminate the ongoing contract for high school special education teacher Peyton Paddock. The decision came after an investigation by the Jefferson Police Department. Officers responded to the high school at 11:34am on March 31st and found Paddock under the influence of alcohol.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

CL police assist in North Iowa drug bust

The Clear Lake Police Department was part of a multi-agency effort to execute six search warrants as part of an investigation into a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution group in the North Iowa Area. On Thursday, May 5, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of 11 other agencies,...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Supervisors hear of inter-county transportation program

The Greene County board of supervisors heard from Chris Whitaker of Region XII Council of Governments about the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Career Link Employment Transportation Program at the regular meeting May 9. Whitaker, at various times in his presentation, referred to the service as “employee busing,” “employee shuttle...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

School board fires teacher who was drunk at school

The contract of a Greene County high school teacher who was arrested at the school March 31 with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit for intoxication was terminated at a special meeting of the board of education Wednesday. School superintendent Tim Christensen recommended terminating the continuing contract...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Teen witnesses withholding info on post-prom shooting, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the prom after-party shooting that left three Roosevelt High School students injured. Sergeant Paul Parizek with DMPD said earlier in the week they had a lot of momentum in the case including forensic leads and information from interviews, but now they are coming […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Large Crowd and Fights in Des Moines Court Ave District

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Warrant Leads to Three Ottumwa Arrests

The execution of an arrest warrant on an Ottumwa woman for theft led to the arrest of three individuals for various charges. Katrina Kirchner (left), 45, has been charged with fifth-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with official acts.
OTTUMWA, IA
1380kcim.com

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Two Month Long Investigation Into Theft Has Lead To An Arrest

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reported they have been investigating possible theft by an in-home health care nurse over the last two months. Authorities say that pain medication was taken from a Twin Lakes resident. As a result of the investigation, 62-year-old Anita Hoyt was charged with fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and first offense possession of a controlled substance, both serious misdemeanors. Hoyt was released on her own recognizance that she must appear in Calhoun County magistrate court on May 10. The investigation was also reported to the Iowa Department of Human Services.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
greenecountynewsonline.com

Funeral notices

Clyde Lane, 90, of Holstein passed away Feb. 3, 2022. Graveside services with military rites Tuesday, May 24, at 10:3 am at Jefferson Municipal Cemetery. Survivors: sons David Lane (Mary) of Algona and Neal Lane (Debra Frey) of Reedsburg, WI; grandchildren: Kelley Lowe (Billy) and Kristen Russell (Paul “P.J.”) of Jefferson, IA, Kale Cummings (Ashlee) of West Des Moines, and Nick Lane (Jessica) and Jake Lane (Casey) of Algona; great-grandchildren: Addyson Lane, Camden Lane, Maggie Lane, Eleanor Lane, Kaden Lowe, Tegan Lowe, William Lowe, Tori Lowe, Tia Lowe (Ben), Collin Russell and Lane Russell; great-great-grandson Wrenly; brothers Bill Lane (Pat) of Urbandale and Ron Lane (Pat) of Des Moines; sister Pat Triplett of Mesa, AZ; sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Merrill Larsh of Las Vegas, NV; other relatives and friends. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home of Jefferson, 515-386-2171.
HOLSTEIN, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Two Arrested on Drug Charges at Independence Home

Two people were arrested on drug charges in Independence over the weekend. Independence Police say their department conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of 1st Street West around 7 pm Friday. Police say they were searching for drugs and drug paraphernalia. Before executing the search...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

An out-of-state real estate investor who purchased two Iowa hotels last year failed to secure a license and has operated the establishments as apartment buildings in violation of state regulations, according to state inspectors. County records indicate Harvest Estates, a corporation based in Tupelo, Mississippi, purchased a New Hampton hotel in September of last year […] The post Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Yale Man Sentenced for False Statements

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Kendall Dean Kipp, age 53, of Yale, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to three years of probation for making a False Statement. He was also ordered to pay a $9,500 fine and perform 180 hours of community service over a three-year period. According to court documents, Kipp pleaded guilty to the charge on December 16, 2021.
YALE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Former Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines to be demolished

The vacant Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines' Waveland Park neighborhood will be demolished this year, Abbey Gilroy, the director of the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC), tells Axios.Why it matters: Leveling the hospital and former Mercy Franklin Clinic, at 1818 48th St., will make way for a new project that NDC hopes will transform the area into a residential and retail hub.Catch up fast: Developer Jeff Young and his company We Can Build It purchased the property in 2019 with a plan to convert the existing structure into commercial and office space. Young also planned to build a second story...
DES MOINES, IA

