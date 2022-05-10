Greene county magistrate court, week ending May 6

Clyde Lane, 90, of Holstein passed away Feb. 3, 2022. Graveside services with military rites Tuesday, May 24, at 10:3 am at Jefferson Municipal Cemetery. Survivors: sons David Lane (Mary) of Algona and Neal Lane (Debra Frey) of Reedsburg, WI; grandchildren: Kelley Lowe (Billy) and Kristen Russell (Paul “P.J.”) of Jefferson, IA, Kale Cummings (Ashlee) of West Des Moines, and Nick Lane (Jessica) and Jake Lane (Casey) of Algona; great-grandchildren: Addyson Lane, Camden Lane, Maggie Lane, Eleanor Lane, Kaden Lowe, Tegan Lowe, William Lowe, Tori Lowe, Tia Lowe (Ben), Collin Russell and Lane Russell; great-great-grandson Wrenly; brothers Bill Lane (Pat) of Urbandale and Ron Lane (Pat) of Des Moines; sister Pat Triplett of Mesa, AZ; sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Merrill Larsh of Las Vegas, NV; other relatives and friends. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home of Jefferson, 515-386-2171.
