Westworld Gets Season 4 Premiere Date at HBO — Watch a Dreamy Teaser

By Dave Nemetz
 4 days ago

After two years’ worth of repairs, Westworld is finally bringing itself back online.

HBO’s mind-bending sci-fi drama will return for Season 4 on Sunday, June 26, according to a new teaser, which you can watch above. If it seems like it’s been a while since you’ve paid a visit to Westworld , it has: Season 3 wrapped up more than two years ago, in May 2020.

The Season 4 teaser, set to Lou Reed’s languid classic “Perfect Day,” offers fleeting glimpses of Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve, Aaron Paul’s Caleb and Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores with shots of a gleaming New York City skyline — and we did see Ed Harris’ Man in Black in there, too, right? Things turn surreal when Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard glances at a tree and it bursts into flame, followed by the sight of ballroom dancers waltzing on a city street.

Oh, and there will be blood. Plenty of it. Caleb crawls away from an android, the Man in Black gets back to his gun-slinging ways… and what was that whole thing with the girl with the split head surrounded by bees? Is there a way to unsee that?

Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek at Westworld ‘s new season, and hit the comments to share your first impressions.

