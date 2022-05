FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKRC) – FC Cincinnati’s 2022 U.S. Open Cup run came to an end on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium with a 5-1 loss to the New England Revolution in the Round of 32. Álvaro Barreal opened the scoring in the match, but New England scored five unanswered to seal the victory.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO