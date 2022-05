It’s a sad news day for fans of the CW shows. The network has canceled Charmed (after four seasons), Dynasty (after five seasons), In the Dark (after its fourth season, premiering on June 6), Legacies (after four seasons, marking an end to the Vampire Diaries francise), Roswell, New Mexico (after four seasons, also premiering on June 6), 4400 (after its first season), and Naomi (after its first season). This news comes after DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were canceled, after Seasons 7 and 3, respectively, at the end of April. (News of both cancellations came via executive producers’ statements on social media.)

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO