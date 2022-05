EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Melajah Edington will walk across the stage Monday to receive her high school diploma from El Dorado High School. Her school attendance trended downward because she had to step in and raise her younger sibling and daughter, so she dropped out of school during her 9th grade year in 2018. When the time felt right for her and family, she returned to her studies October 2021 to complete grades 9-12 and hopefully graduate with her original class.

