PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler knocked Joel Embiid out of the playoffs, then walked over to his former 76ers teammate for a hug and a message. “‘I’m proud of him. I love him,’” Butler said he told Embiid. “Yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team. I do love the Miami Heat, though. I’m glad that I’m here.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO