AMETEK Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) recently reported results for the fiscal year 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022. “We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with 18% growth in revenue, primarily driven by a 31% increase in transaction fees, another record,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. “We showcased many of our products at the recent National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) show, and saw tremendous interest and engagement from customers and prospects. The industry is poised to continue to grow due to strong secular tailwinds and innovation at the forefront of operator’s minds. Cantaloupe is well positioned with our portfolio of innovative products and customer support services to help operators, engage their customers, optimize their businesses and increase same-store sales, now and in the future.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO