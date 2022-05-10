ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, PA

AMETEK Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced that its Board of Directors recently approved a $1 billion share repurchase authorization. The Company states that this authorization replaces an earlier...

