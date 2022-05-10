Baseball returns to Forest Park after 50 plus year hiatus

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Tucked off of U.S. 2 in Manistique, the Highway 2 Community Drive-In Theater gives people a one-of-a-kind movie experience. “This is the U.P.’s drive-in theater, not just Manistique’s drive-in,” Don Erickson, U.P. Film Union said. “So the drive-in was opened in 1953, by J.L. LaDuc and it was called the U.S. 2 drive-in at that point. In the 70s, L David Vaughan, who was an absolute staple in our community purchased the drive-in. He owned the movie theater in town and it was called Cinema One so he changed the name over here to Cinema Two. From the 70’s to the 90’s he owned and operated it and that’s really the time that people knew about this drive-in is when L David Vaughan owned it. He sold it to Bill Giles in the 90’s and it was open for about 8 years and then it closed in 2001 officially. When it closed in 2001, the drive-in sat dormant for a while until we came around in 2016.”

