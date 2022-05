CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced Wednesday that it will merge with Advocate Aurora Health to provide a leading health care system for patients in the U.S. Together, the two companies will form Advocate Health. Atrium Health, which is one of Charlotte's largest employers, will nearly double in size as part of this merger. The company will serve more than 5 million patients across 1,000 sites and 67 hospitals.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO