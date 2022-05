Restore the Mississippi River Delta is asking for public support regarding legislation and a Lower Mississippi River Comprehensive Management (LMCRM) study. Restore the Mississippi River Delta is asking for support to assure the LMRCM study is funded. The organization said the study is key to managing flood protection, navigation, and restoration needs along the lower Mississippi River. “This study not only impacts Louisiana, but all the states tied to the economic and environmental lifeline of the Mississippi River,” the website states.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO