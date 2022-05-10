South Tennis beats Sullivan, 3-2
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South defeats Sullivan, 3-2 in girls high school tennis Monday evening.
1 singles Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Sarah Rowe (THS) 6-2, 6-2.
2 singles Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Samhita Shantharam (THS) 6-0, 6-0.
3 singles Briley Ireland (THS) def. Sarah Francis (S) 6-4, 6-2.
1 doubles Ayden Zinkovich/Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Ella King/Parker Mischler (THS) 6-3, 6-1.
2 doubles Sydney Williams/Jordan Miller (THS) def. Maggie McCammon/Alexis Deckard (S) 6-3, 6-4.
South is now 10-6 for the season. Their next varsity match is Thursday at South Vermillion at 5:30.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0