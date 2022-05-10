ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

South Tennis beats Sullivan, 3-2

By Grant Pugh
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South defeats Sullivan, 3-2 in girls high school tennis Monday evening.

1 singles Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Sarah Rowe (THS) 6-2, 6-2.

2 singles Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Samhita Shantharam (THS) 6-0, 6-0.

3 singles Briley Ireland (THS) def. Sarah Francis (S) 6-4, 6-2.

1 doubles Ayden Zinkovich/Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Ella King/Parker Mischler (THS) 6-3, 6-1.

2 doubles Sydney Williams/Jordan Miller (THS) def. Maggie McCammon/Alexis Deckard (S) 6-3, 6-4.

South is now 10-6 for the season. Their next varsity match is Thursday at South Vermillion at 5:30.

