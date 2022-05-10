ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Officials: LDEQ staff to monitor New River and Blind River watersheds

By Paula Jones
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOdaG_0fYVbbWb00

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials in Ascension Parish issued a Monday, May 9 reminder regarding the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s (LDEQ) activity along the Ascension’s waterways.

Authorities said residents may notice LDEQ representatives in the New River and Blind River watersheds as they conduct water quality restoration activities.

The monitoring of New River and its tributaries began at eight sites in July of 2021, and LDEQ plans to expand the monitoring to more than 20 sites in July 2022.

In the same vein, officials explained that monitoring for the Blind River watershed began at 25 sites in February of 2022.

They expect to continue monitoring each watershed for about 18 months.

During the process, officials say LDEQ may need to place dye in the rivers to better understand the streams’ flow characteristics.

This may temporarily turn the rivers red, but the dye does not harm people or animals.

As it continues its monitoring work, LDEQ also plans to conduct outreach activities within Ascension Parish.

Click here to view a brief video from LDEQ regarding the project.

Additionally, officials invite anyone interested in becoming a steward of New River or Blind River to email LDEQ at newvision.303d@la.gov.

