MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three baby foxes in Wisconsin contracted the avian flu variant that has already led to the deaths of millions of birds across the state. The Department of Natural Resources reported the discovery Friday, noting researchers had not found the strain making the jump to mammals in Wisconsin until now. Infected foxes have previously been found in Minnesota, Michigan, Canada, and Europe.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO