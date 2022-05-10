ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday...

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: six, fourteen; White Balls: two, ten) (fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: $99 million. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 12, Year: 63. (Month: eight; Day: twelve; Year: sixty-three) Pick 3. 6-2-6 (six, two,...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Former NU volleyball player Akana transfers to Texas

Former Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will transfer to Texas, the Longhorns announced on Friday. The news comes about two weeks after Akana entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database. Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last...
North Platte Telegraph

Rare haboob of blowing dust leads to blackout conditions in parts of Nebraska

A large wall of dust, known as a haboob, swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday afternoon, creating near-zero visibility on state highways. A haboob occurs when dust is kicked up shortly before a thunderstorm moves in. A downdraft of cold air reaches the ground and kicks up dust, creating a dust wall that moves quickly and turns the sky pitch-black, according to Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts signs off on Nebraska casino rules but first bets are still months away

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed off Wednesday on rules to allow casino gaming in Nebraska, but residents are still a ways off from feeding slot machines. The regulations approved this week and set to go into effect Monday open the window for potential casino operators to apply for licenses some 18 months after voters approved expanded gambling at the state's horse racing tracks.
North Platte Telegraph

High gusts knock over trees, blow down fences in central Nebraska

LEXINGTON — A potent low pressure system created severe winds throughout central Nebraska, coughing up a dust storm that spread across eastern Colorado and Nebraska and powered thunderstorms in central and eastern Nebraska. Rain caused a severe drop in visibility while the winds howled from the south. National Weather...
North Platte Telegraph

Visits from two Alabama players kick off an important recruiting period for Huskers

What will turn into a flood of visitors for the Nebraska football team over the next several weeks will start with a trickle this weekend. A very important trickle. It's a critical time in the recruiting calendar for schools all over the country. Prospects — both from the portal and in the 2023 recruiting class — will take visits from this weekend through June 27, which is the first day of a recruiting dead period that runs through July 24.
North Platte Telegraph

Chuck Love officially out from NU women's basketball program

The Nebraska Athletic Department has officially separated from women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love, more than 12 weeks after he was suspended with pay. Love hasn’t been with the team since the program announced on Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay due to an undisclosed “personnel matter.”
North Platte Telegraph

Sports Shorts, May 12

OXFORD — The South Loup girls finished first and the South Loup boys finished second at the C-8 District on Thursday. 1, Wood River, 89.5. 2, South Loup, 81.5. 3, Gibbon, 79. 4, Hershey, 60.5. 5, Amherst, 54. 6, Sutherland, 50. 7, Hi-Line, 40. 8, Alma, 36. 9, Southern Valley, 23.5. 10, Maxwell, 10.
North Platte Telegraph

Thursday, May 12 weather update for Nebraska

As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
North Platte Telegraph

'Day by Day' premiere stirs memories of Husker glory days as former players reminisce

The lights went down, and a room full of former Nebraska football players that had been loudly reminiscing got quiet real quick. The days of the ultra-demanding, physical, borderline sadistic workouts of the early and mid-1990s were long past, melted away into smiles and hugs among the dozens of players who gathered in The Rococo’s lobby before the screening began.
North Platte Telegraph

