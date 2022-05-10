Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

Moments after Courtney Wallace shut down Indiana on senior day last week, Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle called it the pitcher's best complete-game performance as a Husker. It may be the second-best now. Wallace pitched a gem in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, limiting Penn...
Another week closer to the end of the season, and another pitcher no longer throwing for the Nebraska baseball team. The thinning of the Huskers' pitching staff through injury and attrition — the latest being the dismissal of left-hander Tyler Martin because of a violation of team rules — has left a struggling team short on arms.
After the third out in the top of the seventh inning of a tied ballgame on Friday afternoon, Liv Ferrell had a message for her teammates: "We're not going back out there" to play defense. Wanting to end the game in seven, Ferrell lived up to her part of the...
Former Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will transfer to Texas, the Longhorns announced on Friday. The news comes about two weeks after Akana entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database. Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last...
Three straight singles, including one to give Illinois a one-run lead, set the table for one of Illinois' best hitters. Then Taylor Jackson clubbed a three-run to left-center field. Just like that, Nebraska was in a four-run hole three innings in. And just like that, Nebraska is facing more and...
Corbin Mills, the 2011 U.S. Amateur Public Links champion and current professional golfer, shot a 4-under 67 to win the U.S. Open Local Qualifier on Wednesday at Omaha Country Club. Mills, a South Carolina native who played in the 2012 Masters and collegiately at Clemson, was the only player to...
A large wall of dust, known as a haboob, swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday afternoon, creating near-zero visibility on state highways. A haboob occurs when dust is kicked up shortly before a thunderstorm moves in. A downdraft of cold air reaches the ground and kicks up dust, creating a dust wall that moves quickly and turns the sky pitch-black, according to Jordan Thies, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed off Wednesday on rules to allow casino gaming in Nebraska, but residents are still a ways off from feeding slot machines. The regulations approved this week and set to go into effect Monday open the window for potential casino operators to apply for licenses some 18 months after voters approved expanded gambling at the state's horse racing tracks.
LEXINGTON — A potent low pressure system created severe winds throughout central Nebraska, coughing up a dust storm that spread across eastern Colorado and Nebraska and powered thunderstorms in central and eastern Nebraska. Rain caused a severe drop in visibility while the winds howled from the south. National Weather...
What will turn into a flood of visitors for the Nebraska football team over the next several weeks will start with a trickle this weekend. A very important trickle. It's a critical time in the recruiting calendar for schools all over the country. Prospects — both from the portal and in the 2023 recruiting class — will take visits from this weekend through June 27, which is the first day of a recruiting dead period that runs through July 24.
The Nebraska Athletic Department has officially separated from women’s basketball associate head coach Chuck Love, more than 12 weeks after he was suspended with pay. Love hasn’t been with the team since the program announced on Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay due to an undisclosed “personnel matter.”
About 14 hours after a woeful hitting performance against Indiana, Nebraska softball assistant coach Lori Sippel arrived to the sight of multiple vehicles in the parking lot outside the Alex Gordon Training Complex on Saturday morning. She immediately called Rhonda Revelle. Players are here. "What do you mean? It's 9...
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast video. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and...
OXFORD — The South Loup girls finished first and the South Loup boys finished second at the C-8 District on Thursday. 1, Wood River, 89.5. 2, South Loup, 81.5. 3, Gibbon, 79. 4, Hershey, 60.5. 5, Amherst, 54. 6, Sutherland, 50. 7, Hi-Line, 40. 8, Alma, 36. 9, Southern Valley, 23.5. 10, Maxwell, 10.
Coach and teacher Jessi Owen had a homework assignment for Carter Nelson on Wednesday. Call Nebraska coach Scott Frost. Nelson, a budding eight-man football star at Ainsworth, called Frost around 2 p.m. and awaiting him was a scholarship offer to play football for the Huskers. "I wasn't quite ready for...
The lights went down, and a room full of former Nebraska football players that had been loudly reminiscing got quiet real quick. The days of the ultra-demanding, physical, borderline sadistic workouts of the early and mid-1990s were long past, melted away into smiles and hugs among the dozens of players who gathered in The Rococo’s lobby before the screening began.
Nebraska's Cam Ybarra and Abbie Squier were named first-team softball selections by the Big Ten, and catcher Ava Bredwell was named the league's freshman of the year Wednesday. Bredwell is the first Husker to be named conference freshman of the year since Ali Viola earned the honor in 1995 playing...
