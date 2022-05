This editing technique is something every landscape photographer should learn. It can be especially helpful when you're approaching an image with a few technical flaws. Landscape photographers focus a lot of energy on capturing scenes with as much technical detail as possible: multiple exposures, focus stacking for pin sharpness, or even using tripod heads for immaculate panoramas. The reality is that many times, you just won't have the time or the conditions don't allow for any setup. Through this tutorial, we'll be using an image I took that would have benefited greatly from being able to use a tripod or even attempting a handheld bracketed image. Gusts of high wind combined with being so close to the ground meant I could barely hold my camera still enough to get a sharp image. The result is an image with a lot going for it, but it contains a completely blown-out portion of the sky that isn't recoverable.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 14 HOURS AGO